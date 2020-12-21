The Boaz High School swimming program overcame the obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to achieve a runner-up finish for the boys team, and a fourth-place finish for the girls squad in the 2020 AHSAA Class 1A-5A State Championships at Huntsville Aquatics Center on Dec. 4-5.
“Just like for everyone else, this has been a different and difficult year for the Boaz High School swim team,” head coach Dusty Thomas said.
“The 2020 swim season was a year of firsts in several different ways. Some of the firsts included hosting the first BHS swim meet. We actually hosted two this year, which was very exciting. We are looking forward to hosting many more high school meets in our new indoor facility.”
Thomas said the Pirates’ hard work this season was rewarded with the opportunity to compete in the AHSAA State Meet. Both teams achieved state qualifying times in individual events.
“We started out the year by educating the swimmers about all the restrictions, regulations and precautions that would take some getting used to but would become part of our daily lives,” he said.
“Every practice I made sure to remind my swimmers to be mindful of their actions to reduce the chances of them getting sick. We started practicing like we normally do at the Boaz Rec Center, but I knew we were going to be faced with unprecedented circumstances sooner than later.
“We usually move practices to Therapy Plus when the temperature gets too cold for us to practice outdoors. This year, with the restrictions most facilities had in place, it was not feasible for us to practice at Therapy Plus. To keep the swimmers’ endurance up, we were forced to have dry land practice for a few weeks.”
Thomas contacted officials at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater in Albertville, and they allowed the Pirates to practice in the park’s new indoor aquatics facility.
The 2020 season marked the first in 20 years a BHS girls relay team advanced to state. All three relays advanced to Huntsville.
The 200-yard freestyle relay captured the silver medal while lowering its team record time. Team members Israel Smart, Laura Whitmire, Ann Catherine McCamy and Lilly Beth Morrison became the first girls’ swimming state medalists for the Pirates.
Boaz finished fifth in the other two relays while lowering their school-record times. Members of the 200-yard medley relay were Whitmire, Lauren Wilborn, Morrison and Smart. The 400-yard freestyle relay consisted of Whitmire, McCamy, Lilly Smith and Smart.
Morrison became the first BHS girls swimmer to score in an individual event at state since 1998.
“Lilly Beth finished fifth with a personal-best time in 100 fly, which put the Pirates on the board,” Thomas said. “She also finished ninth in 100 free.
“She had a phenomenal career in the pool for the Pirates. She ended her career with two BHS individual records to go along with being a part of two relay records.”
Boaz’s fourth-place finish at state is the best in the girls team’s history.
“It is by far their highest finish at the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships,” Thomas said. “This year will go down as the most successful women’s team in BHS history.
“Another reason why this year was extraordinary is because there was not a sectional meet. This meant it would be even harder to qualify swimmers for the state meet, because the time standards were lowered toward the end of the season.”
The Boaz boys team expected an intense battle against defending state champion T.R. Miller. In 2018, the Pirates and T.R. Miller were co-champions in the 1A-5A division.
Pirates qualified in seven individual events and all three relays. Adam Holbrook and Jack Whitmire both qualified in two individual events. Jude Burlison, Reese Cobb and Colby Croghan qualified in one event each.
Whitmire set a new BHS record while finishing sixth in the 200-yard freestyle. He placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly.
Boaz’s 200-yard medley relay of Whitmire, Cobb, Burlison and Croghan secured a silver medal.
Cobb took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke and was also part of the 400-yard freestyle relay, which won the silver medal. The other relay members were Whitmire, Croghan and Holbrook.
“These guys shattered the previous BHS record in this event by six seconds,” Thomas said.
Croghan finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke and was a part of all three relays. Burlison placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke and swam on two of the relays.
“Adam Holbrook, the most decorated swimmer for the Pirates at this year’s state meet, brought home two silver medals in his individual events, which is the first time in BHS history a swimmer was able to achieve such a feat,” Thomas said. “He lowered the BHS record, which was already his own, in the 50-yard free.
“Adam was also a part of the 200 free relay, which took home a gold medal. Last year, the BHS men’s team set a 1A-5A state record in this event. The Pirates have won back-to-back gold medals in the 200 free relay.”
Burlison, Croghan and Cobb joined Holbrook on the gold medal relay squad.
“This year’s men’s team medaled in all three relays,” Thomas said. “Not only were they able to medal, but they finished in the top two of every relay. This is another first to add to the list.
“Since 2017, the men’s team has finished third, first, third and second at the AHSAA State Championships. These accomplishments are something to be really proud of. I know I am very proud to be their coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.