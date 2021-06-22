SARDIS CITY — After Monday night’s council meeting in Sardis City, the Whitesboro bridge issue may be one step closer to being solved, but Mayor Russell Amos said it won’t be cheap.
The wooden bridge that sits on Whitesboro Road just inside the city limits between Happy Hill Cutoff Road and Oak Drive has been closed to traffic since December 2019 after an Etowah County engineer noticed damage to its support beams. Upon closer inspection, the bridge was deemed a total loss. Since then, traffic has been diverted to Son Johnson Road as the council has been mulling its options.
On Monday, the council voted to move forward with receiving proposals for the bridge replacement project, which should give them a better idea of what the cost will be. Before any work can be done, multiple studies at the bridge site will need to be done, which could cost nearly $35,000; roughly $10,000 per study. Amos said he anticipates the total bridge cost could be similar to the one on Son Johnson Road — anywhere from $800,000 to $1 million, which could be more than a current 4-year term’s worth of road repair funds.
“It’s going to be expensive anyway we go,” Amos said.
Once the studies are complete, he said the council will see what grants and other funding options are available.
In other business, the council:
- Presented certificates of recognition from the League of Municipalities to Mayor Amos and councilman Bobby Pounds for their 20 years of service in local government.
- Approved the minutes and financials
- Approved adding center double lines to part of Son Johnson Road and Sardis Cutoff Road.
- Approved the mayor to start the process on site preparation for the proposed tornado shelter.
- Approved reopening the Sardis City Senior City as soon as possible. Amos said the council would need to first hire a center manager and bus driver, both of which would work no more than 30 hours per week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.