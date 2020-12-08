For months, the Albertville Museum has been closed to the public as it underwent a transformation and relocation to downtown Albertville. Now it’s scheduled to reopen Friday with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. and remain open through the evening as part of Albertville’s Downtown Christmas Open House event.
Museum board president, Danny Maltbie, said the process of turning the old Jewel Box building into a suitable venue to house the museum’s artifacts wasn’t an easy one, but he’s more than proud of what they’ve accomplished.
“We’re proud of what we’ve done,” Maltbie said. “It’s going to be an asset for the town, I think.”
Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea told The Reporter he was very thankful for all the hard work the museum board and volunteers have put into the new building. Workers have redone the lower levels of the building located on the corner of South Broad and West Main Streets from the ground up including new floors, lights, wall refurbishing and the addition of restrooms. The outside facade of the building was also repainted, at least partially. Maltbie said the museum planned to paint the side of the building the same color as the front but were persuaded not to once people said how much they liked the look of the natural brick after it was power washed clean.
While fans of the old location will be able to enjoy some of their favorite pieces again in the new location, Matlbie said he’s particularly excited about the many new additions to the museum’s exhibits, which include a display of the history of the local Boy Scout troops, a Smitty Greer baseball booth and a table and chair set taken from the old Marshall Drug Company.
“That’s something really important to us,” Maltbie said. “I remember Marshall Drug when I was a kid, but they were there as early as 1919. They spanned about 30-40 years in that same business.”
The old bank vault inside the museum that was once used by the Albertville Bank now holds a variety of valuable artifacts from a rare $10 bank note issued by the Bank back when it was still in operation to genuine native american arrowheads found locally.
Matlbie doesn’t believe the museum will have any problem filling its new home, but he still encouraged people to consider donating any item that may pertain to the history of Albertville, whether it’s an old family photo or business sign.
