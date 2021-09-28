After contentious debate, the Marshall County Commission approved last Wednesday a budget for the 2022 fiscal year that includes a 4% merit raise for all county employees.
The commission voted to hold over voting on the budget at the Sept. 8 meeting to consider whether or not a cost of living raise would be more appropriate than the merit raise, which had been passed during a meeting on July 14. Commissioners had two budgets before them Wednesday, each with a different total amount based on the type of raise they chose to go with.
However, before it was approved, Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson addressed the commission asking why he had not been informed his budget request had been altered. According to Johnson, the numbers he had submitted for funding had been cut from what was listed on the final proposed budget, done so without communicating to him or his office as to why.
According to County Administrator Ashleigh Bubbet, the numbers were different per her recommendation based to remove part of his budget that would have been to fund two new positions. She said since she had not received any information about the new positions, she did not include the funds requested to cover their payroll.
“We don’t know what those positions are for and from what I understand, there hasn’t been any information presented to the personnel board, so we did not include those in the budget,” she told Johnson.
Johnson said he was unaware he needed to provide more information and, for all he knew, everything was copacetic, pending full approval. He added that in his time working for four different governments, he had never witnessed anything so “unprofessional.”
“I have not been shown that you changed my budget,” he said. “I’m not like the other budgets. You all budget based on projections. Mine’s different. I have to have my number up front to budget for it or I have a shortage… Why am I finding out right before the commission is about to vote that they’ve got numbers that are different from what I have?”
At a recent personnel board meeting, Johnson did present a request for the two new positions and their salaries, which are higher than the typical pay scale in order to be more attractive to qualified candidates, he said. According to personnel board president Charles Wisenant, the request was tabled since, at the time, Johnson did not submit the proper forms justifying the request.
What’s more, in July, a memo was sent out to all department heads reminding them of the upcoming budget discussions and approvals. According to that document, “budget time is not time to request additional costs related to funding new employees and new positions… The commission approves funding new positions in a public meeting separately from the budget.”
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said they would take up the issue of approving the revenue department’s new positions and salaries at a later meeting. However, after District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker rescinded his motion to approve the budget without the Revenue Commissioner’s original budget request, District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims made a motion to add it in.
The approved budget with the 4% merit raise projects revenues totaling $12,922,700 and expenses totaling $12,758,081.62 plus the approximately $716,000 requested by the revenue commissioner. That would leave the commission with an estimated fund balance of $164,618.38.
