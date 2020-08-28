Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning in Louisiana and Texas and left behind mass destruction, power outages and a chemical plant fire in her wake.
Local electrical utility companies have plans to send volunteers to the Gulf Coast region to assist with cleanup and repairs.
But first, the Marshall County area has to deal with its own forecast of bad weather due to the remnants of Hurricane Laura before committing resources to help others.
Scott Bobo, manager of the Marshall DeKalb Electric Co-op, said he has a crew of seven men on standby to leave possibly as early as Friday night.
“We have to wait and see what happens here first,” Bobo said. “If we are spared the worst of it, we will probably send a crew out Saturday morning.”
Elden Chumley, general manager of Albertville’s MUB, said he had not committed any crews to the hurricane relief yet, but will wait until his help is requested.
“Hopefully we will fare well here, but I don’t want to commit resources there and be short-handed up here,” Chumley said.
Friday has the potential for severe weather all thanks to Hurricane Laura moving further inland. Residents can expect to see increased rainfall, possible flash flooding, thunderstorms and the chance for low-end tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
In addition to all of this, winds will be gusting throughout the afternoon and evening up to 25 mph.
Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely, with winds continuing to gust. Rain chances will remain high throughout Saturday evening.
Bobo said in the past, a seven-man crew has responded to areas following tornadoes, severe storms and hurricanes. The crew responds with a pair of bucket trucks, a digger, and a dump truck with a skid-steer loader.
“I’ll only send a crew if they volunteer,” Bobo said. “Particularly on this trip, accommodations will be most likely in tents. I’ve been watching the news and most of the hotels aren’t habitable. If no one volunteers, I won’t force anyone to go.”
Bobo said crews were sent to Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina. They were a bit out of their element in the “rural area” they were assigned.
“When they said rural, it wasn’t like anything we have here,” Bobo said. “It was nothing but swamps and alligators and huge mosquitos. We learned to take a lot of mosquito repellant.”
Chumley said MUB frequently sends six-man teams with bucket trucks, digger trucks to set poles and run wires, and service trucks for troubleshooting to assist after a natural disaster.
Hurricane Laura made landfall near Lake Charles in Louisianna.
As the storm roared onto the mainland, local weather stations reported a 133-mph gust and an 85-mph sustained wind.
In Lake Charles, which took a direct hit, skyscrapers were without glass, while pieces of sheet metal and roofing were seen throughout city streets.
The area reported a 100 % power outage. An estimated 700,000 residents were without power Thursday in Texas and Louisiana.
As of Thursday afternoon, three deaths had been attributed to the hurricane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.