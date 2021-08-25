The Sand Mountian Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are proud to announce that the player of the week for Week 0 is Luke Pair of Asbury.
Pair, a sophomore, came up big on offense and defense for the Rams in their 33-8 win over Gaston, the fourth varsity football win in the history of the program.
On the game’s opening series, Pair snagged a pass that hit off the hands of a Gaston receiver and raced 45 yards for a touchdown just 50 seconds into the game.
Pair’s night wasn’t done on defense, as in the second quarter he stepped in front of another Gaston pass attempt for his second interception of the game.
Pair was also big on offense at receiver for the Rams, hauling in a 29-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that made it a 27-0 game.
Later in the game with Gaston threatening deep in Rams’ territory, Pair came up big with a sack of Gaston quarterback Kendrick Blackwell on fourth down to seal the game.
Pair’s big game edged out teammate Jacob Gareri for this week’s honor, with Gareri posting three sacks, forcing two fumbles, and rushing for a pair of scores on offense.
The Rams will hit the road this week against Whitesburg Christian.
Honorable Mention
Kyle Dukes, Fyffe – Dukes and the Red Devils opened the season with a 30-6 win over Isabella, with Dukes, the new starting quarterback for Fyffe, posting 104 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air.
Jonathan Fountaine, Douglas – Fountaine had a big game for the Eagles, helping them crush Weaver last week, 43-6. Fountaine found the end zone three times on the ground in the win.
Carter Lamber, Boaz – Lambert excelled as a rusher and passer for the Pirates in their opening week win over Hayden. Lambert finished the game with 152 all-purpose yards and added a pair of rushing scores in the first half.
