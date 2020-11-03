Albertville’s mayor and five council members were sworn in Monday night to serve the city for the next four years. No changes were made to the leadership as each position went unopposed during the Aug. 25 municipal election.
The following people were sworn in by Judge Mitch Floyd:
Tracy Honea – Mayor
Ben McGowan – Council Member – Place 1
Jill Oakley – Council Member – Place 2
Charles Bailey – Council Member – Place 3
Ray Kennamer – Council Member – Place 4
Nathan Broadhurst – Council Member – Place 5
Broadhurst was reelected as council president, and McGowan was appointed council president pro-tempore. McGowan will also serve as council representative to the Planning Commission.
The council also appointed:
• Brad Hix to continue in the position of Fire Chief.
• Jamie Smith to continue in the position of Police Chief.
• Phyllis Webb to continue in the position of City Clerk.
• Jimmy Carnes to continue in his position as City Attorney.
• James D. Walker to continue his position as Municipal Judge.
• Mayor Honea as a Director to the Marshall County Gas Board.
• Council Member Oakley as council liaison to the Keep Albertville Beautiful board.
In Boaz, city councilmen welcomed a new member Monday night.
Judge Tim Riley administered the oath of office to Josh Greer, who won election over Jeff Davis. Mayor David Dyar said Greer, the youngest member of the council, will bring a fresh perspective.
“He brings a unique vision to the council through a 40-year-old’s eyes,” Dyar said. “It’ll be different to see how this age group sees our city.”
Greer said he’s excited about the next four years.
“I’m not totally sure I know exactly what I’ve gotten myself into yet,” Greer joked.
“I appreciate each and every one of you for giving me the opportunity to serve the city.”
Also sworn in Monday were Dyar, and Councilmen David Ellis, Johnny Willis, Jeff Sims and Mike Matthews.
Ellis, who was first elected to the council in 1980 and has served nine terms over the years, said he may be the luckiest man on the council.
“I’ve been part of a lot of improvements in the city over the years,” he said. “We have the best town in the county. I’m pretty sure I’m the luckiest man up here.”
Dyar said he sees the city continuing to grow and expand over the upcoming term.
“I want us to be the best city in the state, not just in the county,” Dyar said. “I think we can do that.”
During the meeting, councilmen also:
• Appointed Sims as Mayor Pro Tempore.
• Appointed all department heads and appointed personnel (including the fire and police chiefs, city clerk, personnel/economic director, parks and rec director, senior center director, librarian, building inspector, court clerk and superintendent of streets) temporarily for 30 days.
• Appointed Shannon Mitchell as the Municipal Judge.
• Appointed Willis to represent the city on the Boaz Water and Sewer Board.
Local government officials in other cities across Sand Mountain were also sworn in Monday night.
The Geraldine Town Council had two changes to its leadership and now consists of the following members including Mayor Chuck Ables, who ran unopposed: Larry Lingerfelt, Stanley Rooks, Tony Taylor, Tim Gilbert and Scott Tarrant.
Brandon Cunningham was reappointed as fire chief, Heath Albright was reappointed as police chief and Debbie Johnson was reappointed town clerk.
In Sardis City, the council had one change. Place 2 will now be represented by G. R. “Cooter” Mosley after he defeated incumbent Brian Carnes in the municipal election. Mosley was sworn in by Attorney Kristi H. Owens along with Mayor Russell Amos, councilman for Place 1 Bobby Pounds, councilman for Place 3 Keith Wright; Place 4, Christ Royal; and Place 5, Lucas Hallmark.
In Crossville, all but one member of the town’s leadership was changed. Former mayor Roger “Dino” Richards was sworn in after defeating Tera Fortenberry in a tight race in August.
Place 1 council member Nelson Ferrell was the only incumbent sworn in for another term along with new members Challengers Misty Spence (Place 2), Larry Colvin (Place 3), Lisa Collins (Place 4) and Steven Smith (Place 5).
