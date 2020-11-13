Sardis Middle School head football coach Matt Lofthus said his seventh-graders and eighth-graders enjoyed an unconventional yet highly productive 2020 season, one that will be remembered for occurring during a pandemic.
The Lions finished 4-2 with wins coming on the road against Oneonta, on the road vs. Glencoe, at home against Boaz and on the road vs. Etowah.
Sardis’ two losses came against undefeated Hokes Bluff on the road and to a 6-2 Douglas team.
“Our jamboree vs. Rainbow Middle was productive for us, in a sense that we got to find out who we were since there was no spring and a very short preseason,” Lofthus said.
“Right after, we had some close contact quarantine issues that kind of hampered a lot of our new seventh-graders. We were able to get back after following all the mandates and got to Oneonta for a 20-12 victory, our first over them in five years.”
Sardis had a short turnaround before going to Glencoe and winning an 8-6 thriller. The game featured nearly an hour delay before finishing in a driving rain.
“We fell short on the road to Hokes Bluff 30-22,” Lofthus said.
“Our final drive ended at the 6-yard line with 30 seconds left in a game that was a great back-and-forth battle. Our kids showed a lot that day fighting and battling back against a very talented and well-coached team.”
In their next home game, the Lions beat Boaz 20-8.
“Weather again was a factor in this one, delaying the start, but our defense forced some big turnovers and our offense ran the ball well while hitting timely passes to keep drives alive,” Lofthus said.
The Lions’ penultimate matchup took them to Etowah, where the game was tight early but their defense played outstanding, making plenty of adjustments led by defensive coordinator Dylan Bolding.
Sardis’ offense was able to finish drives when it needed to, resulting in a 36-8 victory.
Douglas defeated the Lions 20-0 in their final game of the season.
“The defense found their footing after a tough start, holding Douglas scoreless in the second half, yet the offense couldn’t find the end zone,” Lofthus said.
Throughout the season, Lofthus and his staff were pleased with the intensity and effort of the Lions’ leaders at practices and in games.
“Coach Zach Gilliland and coach Jay Boatwright did a great job teaching not only fundamentals, but the adjustments and schemes each week since we rarely saw offenses that were similar,” Lofthus said.
“Our offensive and defensive lines were a strength for us, led by Jakson Rakestraw, Tony Sims, Dakota Clanton, Lucas Wilson and Eric Kirkpatrick.
“Brian Chapman was able to navigate a tricky year and make a lot of great decisions and throws from the quarterback spot to extend drives or complete touchdown passes.
“Having success running the football was always going to be key for us this year, and between Levi Martin, Russell Pruett, Canyon McGee and Cade Holcomb, we were able to hit the home run but also have the steady chunk gains needed to win games.
“Seth Cooper gave us a threat in the passing game, making plenty of incredible catches that resulted in first downs while securing winning catches or game-clinching touchdowns against Oneonta and Boaz.
“Newcomer Jacob Haisten added a touchdown catch against Etowah from a well-thrown ball from Chapman that really turned the momentum just before half and rallied our team.”
Lofthus praised Joshua Hopper for doing a great job with the calls and adjustments on defense all year.
“He got everyone lined up and schematically where they were needed to put us in position to succeed, and then did his part to take on blockers or disrupt the play so teammates could make the tackles and earn the glory,” Lofthus said.
“Martin and Pruett were tackling machines, while Haisten, Cooper, McGee and Holcomb did an admirable job in the secondary coming up with interceptions or touchdown-saving tackles when we needed them time and again.
“We had some young guys that we tried to get as many reps as we could and are looking forward to them coming back, but nearly all of our seventh-graders had to miss some time due to unforeseen circumstances.
“We were proud of how hard they worked coming back and trying to learn our schemes, so we could spot play them as much as possible. The job they did on the scout teams though is what allows us to play at the level we needed to in our wins.
“We look forward to having those guys back and trying to build on the year heading into 2021.”
Lofthus said he appreciates the support and guidance he receives from Sardis varsity head coach Gene Hill and his assistant coaches.
“Our staff is still young and leans on them, and they are always available to bounce ideas off us and handle a lot of the big picture deals,” Lofthus said.
