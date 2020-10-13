Geraldine running back Caleb Hall enjoyed a breakout freshman season in 2019, and he picked up where he left off in 2020.
The sophomore delivered the Built Ford Tough Play of the Week for the Oct. 8 high school football games in The Reporter’s coverage area. Alexander Ford of Boaz sponsors the weekly feature.
Geraldine traveled to DeKalb County rival Sylvania for a crucial Class 3A, Region 7 matchup. With the Bulldogs trailing 10-7, Hall broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds remaining in the second period. Hall’s TD put Geraldine in front for good.
Hall finished with 140 yards rushing. He scored Geraldine’s other touchdown on a 45-yard pass from Bo Harper.
The victory kept Geraldine (5-2, 3-1) tied for second in the Region 7 standings.
