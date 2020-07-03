AUBURN – Auburn University’s James I. Harrison School of Pharmacy recently recognized members of its graduating Class of 2020, which included Crossville native William Joseph Hunt.
“To have earned a Doctorate in Pharmacy from Auburn University has been one of the biggest accomplishments of my life,” Hunt told The Reporter. “I am the first in my family to earn a Doctorate, and I could not have done so without the support of my wife, family and friends. Obtaining my Doctorate was not an easy task and I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to do so. I owe all the glory to God for providing me the opportunity and equipping me to complete pharmacy school.”
A 2013 graduate of Crossville High School, he is the son of Harold and Suzanne Hunt and husband to Mayson Chadwick. Before entering pharmacy school, he earned an associate of science degree from Snead State Community College in 2015 and completed his pre-pharmacy prerequisites at Auburn University.
Hunt earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and has accepted a position with his hometown pharmacy Crossville Drugs.
“It is such an honor to be able to work in a place I call home,” he said. “I feel blessed to be able to serve the great people of Crossville, AL. This community has always meant so much to me… My desire has always been community pharmacy… Crossville Drugs has a neighborly environment, and the staff truly cares about all patients that walk in the door. That is what drew me to Crossville Drugs the most. It is such an honor to work alongside like-minded individuals that want to impact the community in a positive way. It is great to be part of the Crossville community!”
The class of 2020 included 136 students receiving the Doctor of Pharmacy degree. Four students received a Master of Science degree in pharmaceutical science, and 10 others received Doctor of Philosophy degrees in pharmaceutical science.
The class included representatives from eight foreign countries and 12 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
A formal commencement ceremony is currently planned for Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Auburn Arena.
As the public pharmacy school of the state of Alabama, the Harrison School of Pharmacy continues educating more Alabama pharmacists than anywhere in the world with 97% of the graduates hailing from the state. Additionally, the vast majority of the graduates are remaining in the state to continue serving the people of Alabama.
