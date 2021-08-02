As construction continues on Boaz’s new turf field at the stadium, weather delays and a late start have forced the first scheduled home game on the new field to be delayed.
While the Pirates will now have to wait a bit longer to take the turf inside LF Corley Jr. Stadium, the fall-back plan for the season-opening game on August 20 against Hayden is about as good as it gets according to Athletic Director Patrick Williams and head football coach Jeremy Sullivan: Burgess-Snow Field and JSU Stadium.
Williams noted that a couple delays in the start and on-going construction necessitated the move. Originally, the turf had hoped to be installed by the end of July and the start of fall practice, then the opening game, and now hopefully by the second home game.
“The turf project is not going to be completed by that day, the construction company got a really late start due to some paperwork issues at the state level and then since they’ve started we’ve also had some weather, and so we were just kind of thinking about what we might be able to do as far as hosting a game at a different venue, and I have some connections at JSU and contacted some of those, and August 20 was available to use the stadium,” Williams said of the move. “Once we kind of thought about it, and to be honest, my wife and I were taking about some things and it came to us at the same time, ‘What about JSU?’ and after I came back the next day at told Coach Sullivan he said he had thought about it do, so it’s going to give the kids a chance to play at a university, the band will march out there, it’s tremendous for our kids that even though they’re not on their own field, I don’t think there’s a better place we could be for the situation we’re in.”
For Sullivan and the football team, as well as the marching band, the situation may not be ideal, but moving the game to a college stadium gives many of the students new experience, with Sullivan noting that some of the older players on his team have played in spring games at the stadium before.
“It’s not a bad Plan-B at all,” Sullivan said of the move. “Not getting to play at home could have been a negative for them, but our administration did a good job to turn it into something that’s positive, and it’s a good alternative to not playing at home and getting to play there. Some of the kids have played there before that were with me early on, we’ve played a couple spring games and they’ve really liked it and liked the atmosphere, and getting the chance to play in a college stadium is a pretty cool experience.”
For Sullivan, it also serves as a bit of a homecoming, getting to coach his first official game in the stadium he played his college football in, and also getting to share the experience with his son who is a member of the Pirate football team.
“It’s always cool to go home and play,” Sullivan added. “I played a lot of games in that stadium personally and any time I can go back I enjoy it, my son is playing and so it’s pretty cool he’ll get to play in the same stadium I did, and so overall it’ll be a really neat experience.”
With the season-opening game now moved to JSU, Boaz’s next opportunity to host a game on the new turf will be on September 10, when the Pirates are scheduled to host West Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.