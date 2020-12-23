Editor's note: The Reporter asked local children to send us a copy of their Christmas wish lists to Santa Claus. The letters are transcribed below near exactly how they were originally written. Enjoy!
From Asbury Schools
Mrs. Alicia & Mrs. Casey’s pre-K class
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Barbie camper and jewelry and I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa
Love,
Nora Kate
P.S. Please say “hi” to Rylan for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is unicorn and PJ’s and I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Rylan
P.S. Please say “hi” to mommy and daddy for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice!). What I would like most this Christmas is dinosaurs and trucks and I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Jonah Lopez
P.S. Please say “hi” to the reindeer for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is real crawling baby doll snowman and ice cream and I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa
Love,
Kennedy B
P.S. Please say “hi” to Frankie for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is LOL Dolls and Baby dolls and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Kennedy Floyd
P.S. Please say “hi” to reindeers for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Monster Truck and PJ Max and I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Asher
P.S. Please say “hi” to Rudolph for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is hoverboard and bear and I promise to leave out milk for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Clay
P.S. Please say “hi” to elf for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would want most this Christmas is new Paw Patrol stuff and coca cola and I promise to leave out milk for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Clayton P.
P.S. Please say “hi” to Rudolph for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Power Rangers and bike and I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Ivan
P.S. Please say “hi” to Rudolph for me!
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would want most this Christmas is Barbie dollhouse and barbie clothes and I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would want most this Christmas is Baby and dollhouse and I promise to leave out cookies & milk for you! Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Abbie
Mrs. Spradlin first grade class
Dear Santa,
Thank you for sending Elf Zast. He is so cute! He always makes messes for mom to clean up. I’ll be sure to put out lots of cookies for you to eat and some for your reindeer.
Love,
Jaden Ogle
Dear Santa,
I want a kitty. Do you have a favorite Christmas send???!! I want a puppy. I want a reindeer. I was a real life unicorn.
Love,
Ava Nelson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would like a lol dollhouse, glamper & lol babies. I also want a new swing set and a new puppy dog dos. I will leave Santa milk & cookies. Carrott for Reinderr.
Love,
Payton Moore
From Carlisle Elementary
Mrs. Franklin’s class
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is games, guitar, four wheeler, Friday the Thirteenth game, Dead by Daylight game, Animal Crossing Game, Mindcraft Dungeons Game, 3-D Ant Pen, and a hoover board. I would like to ask you to bring my dad clothes and shoes. I would like you to bring my momma glass ornaments and Jewelry.
Thank you,
Phoenix B
Mrs. Powell
Dear Santa,
I hope youre doing well. I hope you are not eating much cookies. If in Not on the noty list. If im not I would tike slime, makeup, and stuff to make slime.
Scncerely,
Peighton
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. For Christmas I would like to have a bicycle, new fishing pole, fishing lures, and a bow and arrow. Thank you Santa!
Sincerely,
Bryan
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re doing well. I would like a Harley Quinn Bike, and a Harley makeup and a Harley Shirt, and I would like for my nicee to come back.
Abbie
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re doing well. I would like arc airplane and a RC car, and more. I hope I’m on the nice list. And I’ll give you some cookies and some milk. I promise.
Love,
Wesley
P.S. Have grat days at the North Pole Santa!!!
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re doing well. I would like PS4, PS5, a listen up conchrole, bato, and a amerkea conchrole, ionman blakit and a ionman cenchbolb. Ionman tisut.
Scncerely,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I would to be on the nice list. I would wot transfouring numbers vpeo d-9 and a pakshu pushy and a iron man lego armrest.
Love, Micah
Dear Santa,
I hope youre doing well. I would like a makeup kit and three phone and six tvs and a dog and a bicke. I osowe wont my friends to come back and my uncle back and choclint and a moges games and five fourwilers and nice gel pens. I osowe books.
Love,
Zaela
Dear Santa,
Im woodring if im on the nis list and woodring if yoor randir bin good. I wish if I can hav a rac car postre and legos and noow close and scool suqlis. PS5.
Love,
Drake
Dear Santa,
I hope youre doing well. I would like I want a tadlet, and a bolle, and a phone and a guitar.
Scnerely,
Kenslie
Mrs. Putnam
Dear Santa,
Thank you for sending my elf back. I realy like him he is realy funny. I don’t know what I whould do with out him. He is realy nice to me. He playes around in my house last he year he made a hamic out of our toultpaper relaxing in our bathroom. He is also snekey he tried to catch my puppy. I like him because he right’s notes to me and how funny they are I lagh until I lose my vioce and he does funny stuff deiring the night but when I wake up I can’t find him he is some where dirfrint every day.
Love, Braylen
Dear Santa,
Santa i want a realy cool light for my bike and i am thackful for all waht you dun for us i want a coon light to that wode be cool and a chocing coler for saw and i want a in side bastcitball hop i want note book whit a lock and a vr thing.
Love,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a cube slime, headphones and one big speaker and also a chair with wheels. Also 3 hooverboard for me and my sister and my brother and a big American doll house and I want a American doll to. And for my brother he wants a PS5 and a headphones for his game and a bike to. Also one big speaker. Also my for my sister a big speaker to and a perfume and a bike and one desk for me. And one big big Christmas tree because we don’t have one. And 2 girl scooter and 1 boy scooter and 3 board and a marker with an easer on the end of the marker. 3 touch screen chrombook and a pencil to touch it if you don’t want to touch it with your hands and 3 walkytalky and 3 chains to wear and 3 hats and everything that I say 3 is for me and my sister and my brother and one big big tv. And for my mom and dad is 2 chains to wear for my mom and dad and my mom a braclate and a necklance for her and for my dad is new phone because he lost his and new jackets. And that is all we wanted and we are thankfulll for Santa for us our presents.
Love,
Rayamol
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5 for chistmas and a new phone. I want a four wheller with a snorkel and I want a new bike bike I want a new dirt bike and a new gokart with monstertruck tiers and I want 10000000000 dollars and my dog bear back and a kitten and a mustang GT with a V8 engine I want and my own tv so I can wacth you tube and I want all of my friends to have a happy Christmas with all of there family and friends happy Christmas to all.
Love,
Eli
Dear Santa,
I have been wanting a computer for a long time and all the fs on my Reading lately im just bad at it but I have been wanting pokenmon cards to and. I think two or three packs of them I really don’t know and a dirt bike and all of the stuff for the dirt bike and and a suit for it and plz do it my size and make the bike red and make the suit red and make the helment red and red shoes and it can be any kind of red shoes and I still cant belive I am in 4th grade still this is the greatist year of my life and I wish I saw my granpa for the last time.
P.S. can I have a BB gun.
Love,
Austin
Dear Santa,
I usily don’t wirite letters but I have to today at school. I hope your I don’t cane what I get but I do want a lego Mario starter set if I don’t get it have a good Chrismis and a good year. Have a good trip. How are the reendear and the elfs. Merry Christmis to all a goodnight. I don’t have anythingtell the reendiear and the elfs I said hi, bye.
Love,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would love a go-kart I have always wanted a pair, it looks really fun to ride them. For the second thing, I want is a really fun game called exsploding kittens it is a board game, that me and my bother had once had. Then one day our pugs chewed it up and we could not play. The third and final thing is, a joke book to make friend and family laugh.
Love,
Adam
Dear Santa,
I what a drick bike bost and drick bike glust. And drick bike subte, and drick bike glogal. And a toy drick bike and a toy crutte, a toy mest thag. And some more tast I cant tank at more tast. Bat win it is crimst marst crimst.
Love,
Morgan
Dear Santa,
I hope your doing well and having a beter year than the rest of us. What I whant for Cristmas is a typewriter, paint, paint brushes, canvases, boots,(size 6 in kids or 6-7 womens) lights, laptop, new curtens for my room, anything that will match my room (light pink, gray, white). Squishys and I think that’s all but can you do us all a favor and make the corna bisaper? I mean plenty of people whould probably ask the same question. Nobody likes the virus becus people are getting it witch leads to death and family and friends cant see them. Every one whants the vires to go away. Oh and by the if its not to much troble can you get my dogs and cats some thing. If you cant grant all my Cristmas wishes than that’s ok.
Love,
Atlee
Dear Santa,
I want to see all of my family members and the new sninper nef gun.
Love,
Blake
Dear Santa,
For Chrismas this year I would like to get a hooverboard and a old doll house NOT a barbie doll house real old one and my mom a bigger house. For my mom
Love,
Jasmine
Dear Santa,
This is my Christmas list. I am wonting a dirtbike because I am wonting to go bike riding. And I am wonting a 22 revolerver anda nait boll gun. And I want family and friends to have a better year.
Love,
Jaxson
Dear Santa,
I wish I can see you and I’m I on the good list you are very nise to kids and me I hope my family is on the good list and kids and moms and dads I walt a sqoesheys a narf gun a baby doll and a big also doll and a raser that I can drave in bye.
Love,
Chloe
Dear Santa,
I wash that my uncle would get out of the hostpetly. And I wash that my other would get out of jail and I wash my family to be nice to inch then and I wash that I had pupy to come back from hevan and wash that I can have puppy for Christmas and wash that I have ant splea and my bubby bother back from hevan and half a nises fit to and shoe and toys and slime to and cats and snacks and a snack tx.
Love,
KC
Dear Santa,
Mrs. Stovall
Dear Jesus,
I wish that you bring all my friends back please put power and strength in me send angels every time I go to sleep and all my friends to and my teacher as well thanks
Love,
Joseph
Dear Santa,
Santa I really just want family this year. Well I do want my buddy the elf. I really miss red (my elfs name) so that is what I want for Christmas. My mom will tell you what I want. If I did then this hole page. I have been a little bad but I have gotten better.
Love,
Elic
Dear Santa,
My name is Zachary. I been nice by doweing the mlitaply by tens wich was a pise of cake. I hope you have fun. Thegrex sunin gold thegrex ninga gold the game sarek bit.
Love,
Zachary
Dear Santa,
I really want a real apple watch, and my parents to be better. I have been good.
Love,
Rylan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and I what a new cat. And I wash that I cold have dog but my maw maw will not let me have one is ok because I wish that son well get me a cat and a bike and one more thaning magne one of year elf cold come to cause my elf neds a friend thank you.
Love,
Kyra
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy for this year. Can I plaes have a bigtrup and a towtruk, my name is xander.
Love,
Xander
Dear Santa,
I want a canvas with some paint and a new tablet. I will ask for nothing more. If you can’t get me one of those I will be fine without one. I want the canvas and paint more.
Love,
Selena
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. And I really wanta shiney jacket. A few of my little ponys and LOL doll. Maybe some nintendoe games. I hope you have a wonderful and Merry Christmas. You can eat all my cookies and the reindeer can have my carrots. And I really want a baby doll that looks real please thanks. PS. I want some orange candy canes please. And do you know my elves Jinx who has covid 19 and coco my new elf do you know them please answer:_______
Love,
Kalee
Dear Santa,
I have bin a good boy. I hav dun all my sckool werk. I mite wolt boy legos a creashin critl for scilend rs and a smart tv.
Sinsirly,
Micah
Dear Santa,
These are the things I would like to have for Christmas. A journal more books of a series of unfortunate events.
Love,
Cooper
Dear Santa,
I think I have been good this year. And I have a question for you Santa. Why has my elfs and reindeer come yet. What I want for Christmas is I like to play with clay dolls so I wanted a 22 I’m handmade awake doll. #2 I want a cromebook. #3 Last a wooden tripod easel. Thank you.
Love,
Jocelyn
Dear Santa,
I want my mom and dad to have a great Christmas because they had been through a lot they have been taking good care of me so I want them to have the best Christmas ever. And I want good stuff this year. I have been nice and I want all of my friends to have a great Christmas also all the teachers. To Santa.
Love,
Daylan
Dear Santa,
I have ben good this year and can I ask you something if it’s ok well can you give me and my sister a elf of are own please and now im going to tell you what I want I want a intend, legoes, a American girl doll makeup set, and shower set with stuff, Anerican girl dog food pices, anda American girl doll house, that’s football please thell I wait a little real dog. Thank you
Love,
Jade
Mrs. Farrell
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa this year what I wnt is the super colossal indominus rex. Also, I want the battle damage Spinosaurus. I also want the grab and growling indoraptor and I want a cam. Drone color blue. And I want the super colossal battle damage T, Rex also the tarbesaurus also toro the carnotaurus.
Love,
Axal
Dear Santa,
I want a black acoustic guitar with Nordic essentials capo and an Alabama longboard with wrench. I also want Solo 3 wireless headphone beats and a g-shock navy color military watch, and a Minecraft master builder books.
Sincerely,
Brody
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a rccut, batteries to my ipad. I want all the Amlet books, a box to collect my hot wheels, Bottle of water, art suppise, take snow, slime coloring books, toybox.
Love,
Jeyten
Dear Santa,
I want some hatchamals, some kind of gas powered toy, my life set, my sweet love set-white, fake food, fake cash and cash register, Barbie clothes and a barbie, fail fix, house shoes Santa footies, a tablet, fake puppy-lab, ear pods, Hollywood hair, putty and slime-fluffly.
Love,
Abbigail
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a phone a dog toy makeup, and a race car and a nintendoswich. If you see the tree, I will leave some cookies and some water and a deer toy. Will be so you do not get tired.
Love,
Amerie
Dear Santa,
I want a lego set and a baseball bat and a toy dog. Thank you for going around the world.
Love,
Garrett
Dear Santa,
I want a teddy bear LOL and a LOL doll with a little hat. I want a little horse and a little wagon. I want a racecar with a remote control. I want slime and a dog toy with a collar. I want a little bed with a doll.
Love,
Elsa
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun plus a Fortnite pistol not the one with the suppressor and the new Hot Wheels Ultimate garage. I also want the Nerf Ultra Farroe and 5 lego sets because like legos.
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
I am SO HAPPY that it is almost Christmas! But Ziggy has not come in a few weeks, and I am a little worried. What I want for Christmas is A My Life bath room, Pajama’s, JoJo bows, A New Pop socket for my phone, some clothes for gymnastics such as yoga pants, leo tards and more! That’s pretty much it!
Sincerely,
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
I Want a candy machine and slime. I will Leave cookies and mailk and carrots for your reindeers. My favorite holiday is Christmas.
Love,
Aymee
Dear Santa,
First, an I on the nice list? If I am, I would like a Transformer Ironhide, herbie hot wheel, rc shark, and a rc herbie.
Love you,
Eli
Mrs. Cunningham
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all you’ve done for me. I really love the doll you got me last year. This year I really hope to get some great toys. First, I would really like art supplies. Next, I would like a tablet like the one my mom has. Next, I would like my family to be happy. Then, I would want some dolls and clothes. The last thing I really want is for my whole family to be together this Christmas and spend time together.
Sincerely,
Harley
P.S. I will leave you some presents, cookies, and milk.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all you have done for me. I really love what you got me last year. Thank you for getting us an elf. I love the outfit on the elf. The things that I want this year are a hamster, new phone, and some makeup.
Sincerely,
Zoey
P.S. I’ll leave you some milk and cookies.
Dear Santa,
Thank you so much for the stuff you got me last year. This year I want a new revive skateboard that has colored skulls. Also, can I have a PS5 and get a WWE 2k20 disk for it? I would like a wolverine figure, the x-men legends series 2 version. I want a deadpool figure, and that’s all for this year.
Love,
Kohen
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all you have done for me. I really appreciate the toys you brought me every year. First, I would like an RC car. Second, I would like a PS5 with games. Another thing I want for Christmas is an electric scooter. The things I want the most this year are a RZR, KTM. And a game chair. I will give you cookies, milk, and a candy cane. I can’t wait until get new presents.
Love,
Carter
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts you have given me the past years. I really loved the baby doll you brought me last year. This year I hope to get some great presents. First, I would like a Julie and the Phantoms Tshirt. Then, I hope to get Julie and the Phantoms poster. Last, I would like some board games. I will leave some cookies and milk and some fruit for your reindeers.
Sincerely,
Ella
P.S. Tell Mrs. Claus I love her!
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all you have done for me. I really loved the doll you got me last year. First, I want a purple Rainbow High doll. I also would love to get a Nintendo Switch. Last, I really would like to get some surprises. I look forward to waking up on Christmas morning to see what you left me.
Sincerely,
Georgia
P.S. Thank you so much for all you have done for me and my family!
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the stuff last year. This year I hope you bring me a lot of presents. First, can I have fgteev toy! I would love to have pads for football. Can I also have a new game? I hope you have a good day, Santa.
Thank you,
Jaxon
P.S. I’m gonna leave you cookies.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all you got me last year. I have used and played with almost everything you got me. First, I would like to have a PS5. Also, I’d really love to get a VR headset. Oh, and I’d really like that dirtbike I was asking for on my birthday. I can’t wait to see my presents on Christms!
Sincerely,
Evan
P.S. I hope you like the cookies and hope you come soon.
Mrs. Parker
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a bike, Ipad, puppy, One hundred dolers, a iphone 12, and Amung Au toy.
Love, Angela
Dear Santa Claus,
I want chocolate and Americangrols an princess.
Love, Juana
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5, red hair dye, v buck card, old phone, and among us squishy.
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
I want PS5 xbox siresx, drt bik 13000k uebos I fon 12 pro.
Love, Marshall
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a gymnastics hat, bar, baby pupy, and makeup.
Love, Laken
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a iphone 11 pro and a Apple watch german shepard Lambo and a 19,000,00 v buvk xbox onex PS5.
Love, Roari
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a puppy Ipad amongus phone car and PS4 dog toy bike.
Love, Jonathan
Dear Santa Claus,
I want chocolate and a barbie house with stuf in it and a barbie farm and a iphone 11 art supplies barbie doll.
Love, Bree
Dear Santa,
I want a chocolate pen that writes in chocolate, American girl doll, vel clenick, iphone.
Love, Berit
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5 and a dog and dron and a reel car made awt of reel gold and a corvet for mi dad but blue.
Love, Kalix
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5, xbox seriesx, iphone 12 nut, crackers, Elf on a shelf, pop figguors, movies, and plushes.
Love, Isaiah
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a Phone A gitor a new bed and a new bedroom I want more but I don’t know what.
Love, Layla
Dear Santa, I want a Ipad, puppy, bike, and PS4.
Love, Ashley
Dear Santa Claus,
I want cholclet cheeizt and PS5 cake.
Love, Dason
From Boaz City Schools
Alicia Smith kindergarten class
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. This Christmas, I want a farmhouse, Beyblades, Mickey mouse, crayons, headphones, and a phone. I love you so much.
Love,
Ayden Parker
Dear Santa,
Yo quiero muchos. Regalos en esta navida trampoline, ropa y zapatos, y cocinita.
Love,
Kenayra Lopez Laureno
Amy Beck and Michelle Noles first grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and I wot this food Christmas. I wot all yor toys. I luv yoo and I will leev sum candee for Roodoff. I wood want armee tank.
Love,
Ryker Young
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I love you. I will leave you cookes and oats and milk. I want some srmy men.
Love,
Wyatt Rowan
Dear Santa, I have been good and I want your prezits. I want a pilwo.
Love,
Will Bethune
Dear Santa, I hav been good this year. I will leave you some cookies and milk. I would like to go to the north pole.
Love,
London Driver
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I am going to lev sum foyd for you and your randeer. I want a 4 wheeler.
Love,
Mikinlee Smith
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad. I am sorry if I was mostly bad this year. But if I was mostly good this year then all I want is a drone. And a puppy. I will set out some oats for your rain deer. Marry Christmas Santa and Elfs.
Love,
Maddox Cole Jung
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I like Christmas. I want toys, race cars, socks and shoes, and dinosaurs.
Love, Jairo Iraheta
Dear Santa,
I love you. I been good. I leave carrots for the deer. Santa cen you giv me lots of presents and markers?
Love,
Pedro Andres Juan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I will leave you some cookies and milk. I would like new shoes and toys and cookies and milk too.
Love, Juan Felix Francisco
Dear Santa,
I love you. I dont no if I haf been good this year? I would like robots and candy. Merry Christmas. I like Santa.
Love, Jayden Fortson
Dear Santa,
I love you and I have been good this year. I will leave the carrots. I want candy and a doll and tablet and ballerina costume.
Love, Arianna Donre
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I help my dad. I want Jurassic world
legos.
Love, Israel Mendoza
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I love you. I would like presents, Christmas presents. I like forte night and money and iphone.
Love, Akoni Augustine
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I love you. I like Christmas because Christmas is when you come. I would like some legos.
Love, Grayson Guyton
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I leave you cookies. I would some crafts and Christmas crafts.
Love, Ava Jo Brannon
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I will leave some cookies and milk. I would Christmas Jojo Siwa, Barbie and Christmas presents.
Love, Maria Jose Guico
Dear Santa,
I love you. I have been selfish this year. I will give you some cookies. Would like a real 4 wheeler, a dog and a playstation.
Love, Coburn Miller
Dear Santa,
I think I have been good this year. I love you Santa. I want Barbie tree house and a JoJo Siwa. Love, Monse Hernandez-Pedro
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I love you. I want a VR set an phone and power ranger toy set.
Love, Aidan Schwartz
Dear Santa,
I think I have been good. I will leave you some candy and milk. I want Christmas presents.
Love, Naomi Marroquin Coronado
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I love you. I want cat.
Love, Juana Sebastian Pedro
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I love you. I will leave you cookies and milk. I like Christmas presents and toys.
Love, Yojana Matias Ordon
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want candy. I want roobox and armt men.
Love, Kiosy Martin
Bobbie White & Jackie Webb pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas a car with a remote, I also want a Spiderman toy, and a dinosaur for my cousin. I am in am in the good list because I’m happy and I love my mommy and want lots and lots of toys for every kid and all my friends. That is all I want.
Sincerely,
Johnny
Dear Santa,
I want a raptor and power rangers for Christmas.
Love,
Zackary Slaton
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Estyn, I am 4 years old. This year I’ve been an absolute angel! The nicest thing I did this year is shared my toys with my sister and minded my mommy and daddy. I hope you; Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a makeup table, a purse with real makeup, and a tea set. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love,
Estyn Wyatt
Brooke Willoughby First Grade
Dear Santa,
My name is Yoni Lucas Bartolo. I am in First Grade at Boaz Elementary. I have been gud. Please bring me sucke. I will leave you tede.
Love,
Yoni Lucas Bartolo
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayden England. I am in First Grade at Boaz Elementary. I have been gud. Please bring me a gayd.
Luf,
Kayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Lucas Herring. I am in First Grade at Boaz Elementary. I have bee gtrd. Please bring me xbox. I will leave you ctrgees.
Love,
Lucas Herring
Dear Santa,
My name is Elisabeth Lopez Jimon. I am in First Grade at Boaz Elementary. I have been nis. Please bring me cucke. I will leave you elf.
Love,
Elisabeth
Dear Santa,
My name is Abel Fitts. I am in First Grade at Boaz Elementary. I have been good. Please bring me esbox. I will leave you cert.
Love,
Abel Fitts
Dear Santa,
My name is Ethan Reed. I am in First Grade at Boaz Elementary. I have bee at. Please brig mee most htruxpood. I will leave me mons. Love,
Ethan
Dear Santa,
My name is Jennifer Chavez. I am in the first Grade at Boaz Elementary. I have been gud. Please bring me a doll. I will leave you cucees.
Love,
Jennifer
Dear Santa,
My name is Jhonatan Morales Perez. I am in First Grade at Boaz Elementary. I have been good. Please bring me PS5. I will leave you coos.
Love,
Jhonatan
Dear Santa,
My name is Joshua Silva Ventura. I am in First Grade at Boiaz Elementary. I have been good. Please bring me pizza. I will leave you cuces.
Love,
Joshua
Dear Santa,
My name is Daniel Lopez. I am in First Grade at Boaz Elementary. I have been nis. Please bring me PS5. I will leave you cuck y. PS5
Love,
Daniel
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava Gaskins. I am in First Grade at Boaz Elementary. I have been good. Please bring me Bambee’s. I will leave you Red cookee’s.
Love,
Ava Gaskins
Dear Santa,
My name is Kelsey Blanks. I am in First Grade at Boaz Elementary. I have been gud. Please bring me lol. I will leave you cuces. I want lol tatu.
Love,
Kelsey
Mrs. Reaves first grade class
Dear Santa,
I want nis monster trucks, books, and a Beyblade for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies for you Thank you Santa!
Love,
Jonathan Perez Ajtum
Dear Santa,
Thank you. I have bint do good. I bin nis. I want a real monster truck. For Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies for you. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Jkes Sakai
Dear Santa,
I am gud at schll. I want legos, nrf gun, and vidyo gam for Christms. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Janiel Luis Soelo
Dear Santa,
I want tablit, Barbie dream house, and dalls. I be good for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies for you. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Kaitlyn Parsons
Dear Santa,
I have bin wrker. I want Pokemon plushy, domino, and books for Christmas. I cookies and milk for you. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Jayden Angeles
Dear Santa,
I want Barbie dream house, baby doll tpys and dominoes for Christmas. I will leve milk and cookies for you Thank you Santa teddy bear surprise Barbie
Love,
Elsa Francisco
Dear Santa,
I wot Barbies, LPS for Christmas. I bin god will leave milk and cookies for you. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Jordyn Shall
Dear Santa,
I luv you Santa I want Bredy books and Brebey Dream house will leave milk and I will giv you kukees for sak.
Thank you Santa
Natalie Zajak
Dear Santa,
Thank you for ol you pressins. I would giv you cookies and milk can you giv mee, hot wheels, toys, trucks.
Johnathan Gutierrez
Dear Santa,
I bi good tihs yeer. I want dominoes, big teddy bear, books for Christmas. I will have to thank abat it. Thanlk you Santa!
Love
Annabel Meeks
Dear Santa,
I ben gud Santa. I want video games, dominoes, and Beyblade for Christmas., I will leave milK and cooKies for you. Thank you Santa,
Love
Isaac Kinney
Dear Santa,
I want dream hous, surprise, and Barbie for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies for you Thank you Santa!
Love,
Sofia Chavarria
Dear Santa,
I will cookies and milk for you Thnk you Santa! I want Barbiedreamhouse for Christmas. Thsnk you Santa! Mom and dad
Love,
Vanessa Esteban Gaspar
Dear Santa,
I bin miding mi Mom and Dad. I want Beyblade, games, and Hot Wheels for Christmas. will leave milk and cookies for you Thank you Santa!
Love,
Jace Daniel
Dear Santa,
I love you. I wanta Barbi dream house, dominoes, and a huvr bord. I will leave milk and cookies for you. ThanK you Santa!
I Love
Ryleigh Adams
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll. I will leave milk and cookies for you santa Thank you Santa!
Love, Alma Mendez
Dear Santa,
I thenk I ben good. I wnt a barbed rem hals a babe dol and a iPad. I will lev cookes and melk for you. Thank you Santa!
Love
Sadie Burbanks
Rachael Drain first grade
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I want an eelectric scotr and slime and a rele live puppee.
Love,
Stella Bruce
Dear Santa,
I have bin good this year. For Christmas I want slime.
Love,
Christopher Amos
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I want u borbe.
Love,
Itzel Perez Juarez
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. For Christmas I want a boll. I luv u.
Love,
Noah Miller
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. For Christmas I want bike and hlmit.
Love,
Amelia Jackson
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a bike.
Love,
Addison West
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. For Christmas I want a superman. Luv u.
From,
Edwin Ramos Diaz
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. For Christmas I want a boal.
Love,
Mario Ciprian-Tzunux
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. For Christmas I want sum cayos emrollds.
Ho Hos Ho
Love,
Jaxen Bright
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a borbee. I like you.
From,
Mckenzie Gaskin
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. For Christmas I want a barbee.
From,
Cecilia Perez Ramirez
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I want tails plushe and a relle dog.
Love,
Rylee Hammans
Lisa Tarvin Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Would you please leave me a car center, a book, a toy train, and a truck? Please leave some surprises too. I will leave you some cookies and milk and some cookies for the reindeer.
Love,
Carlos
Dear Santa,
I would like a teddy bear, a Hatchimal, and some surprises. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love,
Rebecca
Dear Santa,
I love you! I really want a paint set, a science kit, a kitchen set, a Hatchimal, and a cute little Christmas tree for myself. I have kind of been bad, but not really. I’m good sometimes. Santa, I will leave you apples and milk and I will leave the reindeer some apples too!
Love,
Lillian
Dear Santa,
I want a Super Sonic and a Super Shadow. I also want Super Tails, Super Silver and Super Knuckles. Please leave me some surprises. Oh, and Mario too! I will leave you some cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
I want a Baby Alive grow-up doll. I also want crayons, baby clothes, and a Barbie Dream House. Please bring Barbie dolls too! Please leave surprises! I will leave you your favorite cookies with milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Chelsey
Dear Santa,
I love you! Thank you for giving me presents. I want a baby doll that swims and comes with clothes, bottles, hair stuff, and a mirror. I also want a tablet that has Anna and Elsa games on it. Please leave some surprises too! I will leave cookies and milk for and some carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Anisha
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have been minding my parents. I want an Elsa doll that is a barbie and also an Anna doll that is a barbie. I want a Frozen castle. I want a baby that cries tears when you take its pacifier. I also want a race truck with cars. I will leave you milk with your favorite cookies and oats and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Willow
Dear Santa,
I want a Cry Baby with a bottle and tiny food. I want a snow sled and a Mickey Mouse book. I want a new Paw Patrol shoes a pink dog that poops. I will leave you some cookies and juice and carrots for the reindeer. I love you!
Love,
Kalynn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me and Elsa toy house and Elsa doll. I want a toy puppy on a leash. I want new headphones. I will leave cookies and milk for you and cookies and sugar water for the reindeer.
Love,
Bella
Dear Santa,
I want a toy Christmas tree. I want a wrestling ring and two wrestlers. I want a bike I can ride. Please bring Hot Wheels too! I will leave you Oreos and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Konnley
Dear Santa,
I love you! I have been good most of the time, but sometimes, I am cranky. I want a Baby Alive, a pink dog that has a bottle and poops. I also want all the Paw Patrol sets and some Polly Pocket sets. I want Sven from Frozen. He comes with a carrot and you can find him at Dirt Cheap. I will leave apples for you and magic reindeer dust for the reindeer!
Love,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
I want a toy train, a remote control car, and some surprises. I will leave carrots for the reindeer and cookies and milk for you!
Love,
David
Dear Santa,
I want a toy truck with a remote control. I want a bike with a motor that goes all by itself. A red and black one please. Also, a sling slot made out of plastic. Please bring a plastic hat and a magic wand. I will leave you some cookies and chocolate milk and some apples and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
James
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a bike and an Elsa sled. I would also like to have a dancing Christmas tree, some, markers, and a coloring book! I will leave you some cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer!
Love
Journie
Dear Santa,
I want cupcakes, dolls and doll clothes. I also want a small guitar. Please leave me some surprises! I will leave you a cupcake and milk for a snack.
Love,
Eliza
From Geraldine Schools
Mrs. Anita Gilbert’s Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
My name is Callum Smith. I am 6 years old and in Mrs. Gilbert’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. I have been a good boy this year! For Christmas I would like a gold necklace, remote control cars, electric nerf gun, and a fart gun.
I will leave cookies for you and oats for your reindeer.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Callum
Dear Santa,
My name is Alaina West and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Gilbert’s class at Geraldine. This year I have been good. Please bring me an LOL baby. I will leave cookies for your and carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Alaina
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayden Hallman, and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Gilbert’s class. This year I have been good. For Christmas, please bring me monster trucks, a drone, a TV, a turkey toy, race car bed, race track, and laser guns. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Kendrick Thacker and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Gilbert’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, please bring me a Spiderman car, Might Paw Patrol look out tower, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and a baby Yoda.
I will leave cookies and milk for you and deer corn for your reindeer.
Love, Kendrick
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley Johnson and I am 6 years old. I am in Mrs. Gilbert’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year I have been very good. For Christmas please bring me Lego Dimensions, Blippi toys, and Help Neighbor game. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
My name is Jax Moon and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me dinosaurs, ninjas, and a PJ Mask house. I will leave cookies for you and cheese for your reindeer.
Love,
Jax
Dear Santa,
My name is Cooper and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Gilbert’s Kindergarten class. This year I have been very good. For Christmas please bring me a toy house and a robot.
I will leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Cooper
Dear Santa,
My name is Nash Hardeman and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Gilbert’s Kindergarten class. This year I have been very good. For Christmas please bring me Goo Jitzu bad guys, Mario bowser lego castle, cowboy boots and my brother Hudson wants Goo Jit zus too! I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Nash
Dear Santa,
My name is Gracie Shepherd. I am 5 years old and in Mrs. Gilbert’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year I have been very good. Please bring me a Barbie Dreamhouse, a Baby Alive Grown-Up doll, a Greedy Granny game, and surprises. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Gracie
Dear Santa,
My name is Thomas Doyle Beam and I am 6 years old. I am in Mrs. Gilbert’s Kindergarten class. This year I have been a very good boy! For Christmas, please bring me a truck and trailer that you can haul cars on, basketball cards, wrestling cards, and a Brett Favre stuffed animal. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Thomas
Dear Santa,
Our names are Timoteo and Miguel Pedro. We are identical twins! We have been very good boys this year. For Christmas, we would like lots of toys and some surprises.
We will leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Timoteo and Miguel
Dear Santa,
My name is Zahra Smith. I am just 1 year old, and I live in Crossville. I have been a very sweet girl this year! Please bring me some Mickey and Minnie toys, a baby doll, some stuffed animals, and some surprises. I will leave you some cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer. Please tell Rudolph I said hi!
Merry Christmas!
I Love You!
Zahra
Mrs. Simpson’s kindergarten class
Dear Santa, My name is Allison Alarcon, and I am 6 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a camera, bracelets, paint, eggs, cup and dolls. I will leave cookies for you and milk for your reindeer. Love, Allison
Dear Santa, My name is Landon Phillips, and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a talking baby yoda. I will leave cookies for you and oats for your reindeer. Love, Landon
Dear Santa, My name is Alejandro Bradley, and I am 6 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me five nights at freddys and army men. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer. Love, Alejandro
Dear Santa, My name is David Bradley, and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me Brontosaurus dinosaur and Carnotaurus dinosaur. I will leave milk and cookies for you and grass for your reindeer. Love, David
Dear Santa, My name is Jayce Bryant, and I am 6 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a dinosaur LEGO set, go kart, tractor, and football toys. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer. Love, Jayce
Dear Santa, My name is Ada Cofield, and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me an Ariel Doll with a purse and a unicorn purse. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer. Love, Ada
Dear Santa, My name is Beckett Cofield, and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a dinosaur, super heroes, dump truck and a 4-Wheeler. I will leave cookies for you and water for your reindeer. Love, Beckett
Dear Santa, My name is Bryan Garcia, and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me cars, clothes, and toys. I will leave cookies for you and corn for your reindeer. Love, Bryan
Dear Santa, My name is Jackson Hanners, and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a robotic hand, chocolate milk, dump truck, big boy bicycle and spiderman suit. I will leave peppermint bark for you and chocolate for your reindeer. Love, Jackson
Dear Santa, My name is Ana Pascual, and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a baby alive and baby stuff. I will leave cookies for you and milk for your reindeer. Love, Ana
Dear Santa, My name is Monica Rocha, and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a Santa house for my dogs, unicorn makeup and a hand clock. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer. Love, Monica
Dear Santa, My name is Isaiah Rogers, and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me monster trucks. I will leave cookies for you and milk for your reindeer. Love, Isaiah
Dear Santa, My name is Cheyenne Townsend, and I am 5 years old. I am in Mrs. Simpson’s Kindergarten class at Geraldine. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a unicorn pet. I will leave cookies for you and milk for your reindeer. Love, Cheyenne
From Whitesboro Elementary
Mrs. Walker second grade class
Dear Santa,
I have been super good all year. This year I want a Barbie dreamhouse, a barbie doll and roller skates and that’s it. Also, can you bring mom a porecellen doll. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Caile
P.S. I hope I’m on the nice list.
Dear Santa,
I have been super good all year. This year I want a Star Wars AT-MG playset and a foxy and golden Freddy plush. Also, can you bring my brohter Jacob a five nights at Fredddys stage?
I love you so much Santa,
Jose
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year I want dirt bike. Also, can you bring my dad a new saw please.
I love you,
Brodi
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. This year I want a cod and rei and a toy common snapping turtle please. Also, can you bring my memaw and pawpaw something. For memaw bring her a necklas and for pawpaw tools.
Thank you Santa,
Jackson
P.S. I hope I am not on the nauty list.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year I want rollerskates and a scateboard. Also, can you bring my sister Sara Beth a baby doll.
Thank you Santa,
Gabriella
P.S. I hope I am not on the naughty list.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year I want a color reveal Barbie doll and Doggy doo. Also can you bring my sister a barbie doll.
Thank you Santa,
Hallie
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. This year I want a piggy toy a among us plush. Also, can you bring my mom a wonder woman figurine. I love you Santa.
Thank you Santa,
Bryson
Dear Santa,
I have been good for 100 days. This year I want a girl elf and a LOL pet. Also, can you bring my at a sweater please.
I love you Santa,
Teagan
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. This year I want roller skates and a OMG doll. Also, can you bring my brothr a fornit pilow.
Thanks Santa,
Anabella
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year I want a Fortnight. Also can you bring my mom a Apple Watch.
I love you Santa,
Royce
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year I want a piggy toy and a among us plush. Also, can you bring my sister a barbie.
I love you Santa,
Bentley
P.S. I hope I’m not on the naughty list.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year I want a Hello Neighor Plush. Also you bring my brother a Batman Lego set.
I love you Santa,
Jacob
Mrs. Royal’s first grade class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like to have colored hairspray, Nerfgun, slime, LOL doll, kitchen set, and Baby Alive. I leave you brownies and milk.
Love, Paisley
Dear Santa,
I have helped my friends and been good this year. I would like a lighter. I will leave you cookies. Love, Dalton
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have cleled my room for my mom. I want a Nerfgun and fortnite. I will leave you milk.
Love,
Liam
Dear Santa,
I have been good and I ate my lunch. I would like a watch. I will leave you sum cookies and milk and reindeer carrots. Love, Baylor
Dear Santa,
I have been good and helped clean the rocks on the sidewalk. I would like a watch. I will leave you milk and cookies. I will leave the reindeer carrots. Love, Marshall
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have cleaned my room. I would like to have a bike. I will leave you cookies and milk. I will leave the reindeer carrots.
Love, Lucy
Dear Santa,
I have helped my Mom and been good this year. I would like a puppy dog and a bike. I will leave you milk and cookies. Love you! Love, Jaley
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have been helping my sister to climb on the mat on the stairs. I would like a Baby alive, watch. I will leave you cookies and the reindeer reindeer feed. Love, Kolee
Dear Santa,
I have been good by roceting my baby sister to bed. I would like slime and color hairspray and a kitchn.
Love, Sophie
Dear Santa,
I have bin good and helpful to u lot of pipl everday. I love you Santa. I want LOL doll, fortnite, babyalive.
Love, Kaylee
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I hep with dish woshr. I want an LOL doll and slime. I will leave you chips and chok kuki.
Love, Payton
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I hep my sitr to clin up my sitr rom. I would like to have LOL doll, squishy and slime. I will leave you cookie and milk and reindeer a candy cane. Love, Ariana
Dear Santa,
I have been helpful to my Mom and Dad. I want a drone and puzzle for Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk. Love, Kayson
Mrs. Hallmark’s third grade class
Brannon A.
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car, a robot, and a bouncy house. Also, I want a 4-wheeler, an xbox, and a computer.
Greer C.
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4 and a wireless nintendo switch controller.
Ayden E.
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, a Samsung, and a nintendo switch. I want the coronavirus to go away. I also want a tablet and air pods. I would also like to have a chromebook, a computer, an xbox, and a tv.
Mason G.
Dear Santa,
I want a dog for Christmas!
Briley H.
Dear Santa,
I want my family to be happy. I also want a couple of toys too.
Jett O.
Dear Santa,
I do not know what I want yet, but I hope you have a great Christmas.
Eva P.
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll and an O.M.G doll. Also, I want I dig monsters and legos.
Lilly R.
Dear Santa,
I want an O.M.G doll and 270 air maxes. Also, I want little critters and a microphone. I also want peace in the world. I hope you have the best Christmas ever. I love you very much! I will leave some good cookies for you and food for the reindeer.
Harrison S.
Dear Santa,
I want a new Xbox and a gaming set up. I also want a laptop and a mic.
Madilyn S.
Dear Santa,
I want peace in the world. I also would like a phone, a nintendo switch, animal slap bracelets, and a tablet. Also, I would like an air pod pro, a new book, and a computer. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! I love ya’ll so much! I will leave you cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I hope ya’ll have a great Christmas.
Jaxon S.
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun with a scope.
Aleigha T.
Dear Santa,
I want a phone and a chromebook. Also, I want a nintendo switch.
Logan W.
Dear Santa,
I am not sure yet what I want yet. I hope you have a good Christmas.
David P.
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5 and legos. I also want a lego table, a tablet, an xbox, and $100.
H. Bolding first grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I wash the dishes. I want a Barbee and a Lego set for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk and cookies and carrots
Love, Emori C.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I wash the dishes. I want vip pet, Barbie and squeaky the balloon dog for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies and carrots.
Love, Presley B.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I been good for Mrs. Bolding. I want Mandalorian and led lights for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Gabe G.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have been good for Mis Bolding. I want Nrf Guns, Wude, buz, and army men for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love. Caleb B.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I try to be good. I want cemur, fltr, and wolls cemu for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Molley M.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want four wheeler and nrth drts for Christmas. I will leave you and reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Dear Santa,
Love, Kasey M.
I have been good. I clin my room. I want baby yoda, mustn, and lights for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk and cookies.
Love, Elijah B.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I watch my dog. I want troll hunter fort for Christmas. I will leave you and reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Caden G.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have been for Mrs. Bolding. I want pup, BeBe and four wheeler for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Knox D.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have been good for Mrs. Bolding. I want baby yoda and sqooshes for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Ethan B.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I clean my room. I want a tv and small tree and led lights for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies and carrots.
Love, Emily P.
I have been good. I help my brother. I want a for wiler for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Brantley S.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have been good too my dog. I wnt Mandalorian, bab yoda and all of Rin stuf for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, carrots and cookies for Christmas.
Jaxon S.
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun with a scope.
Aleigha T.
Dear Santa,
I want a phone and a chromebook. Also, I want a nintendo switch.
Logan W.
Dear Santa,
I am not sure yet what I want yet. I hope you have a good Christmas.
David P.
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5 and legos. I also want a lego table, a tablet, an xbox, and $100.
H. Bolding first grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I wash the dishes. I want a Barbee and a Lego set for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk and cookies and carrots
Love, Emori C.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I wash the dishes. I want vip pet, Barbie and squeaky the balloon dog for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies and carrots.
Love, Presley B.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I been good for Mrs. Bolding. I want Mandalorian and led lights for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Gabe G.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have been good for Mis Bolding. I want Nrf Guns, Wude, buz, and army men for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love. Caleb B.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I try to be good. I want cemur, fltr, and wolls cemu for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Molley M.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want four wheeler and nrth drts for Christmas. I will leave you and reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Dear Santa,
Love, Kasey M.
I have been good. I clin my room. I want baby yoda, mustn, and lights for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk and cookies.
Love, Elijah B.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I watch my dog. I want troll hunter fort for Christmas. I will leave you and reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Caden G.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have been for Mrs. Bolding. I want pup, BeBe and four wheeler for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Knox D.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have been good for Mrs. Bolding. I want baby yoda and sqooshes for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Ethan B.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I clean my room. I want a tv and small tree and led lights for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies and carrots.
Love, Emily P.
I have been good. I help my brother. I want a for wiler for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, cookies, and carrots.
Love, Brantley S.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have been good too my dog. I wnt Mandalorian, bab yoda and all of Rin stuf for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, carrots and cookies for Christmas.
Love, Jaxon S.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I help my mom clean. I want a barbe has, play with my brothers, and spend time with my mom for Christmas. I will leave you and the reindeer milk, carrots, and cookies.
Love, Brooklynn R.
From Village School
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year, and some things I would love for Christmas are Spiderman bike, Mickey and Goofy and they have to big. I also want a Donald with a Mickey mouse clubhouse, spider-man toy has to be big and stands up and squishy.
Love, Jax
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year, and some things I would love for Christmas are a girl robot, crown, candy cane, horsey, and hamburger.
Love,
Amelia
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year, and some things I would love for Christmas are sleeping mask, comfy pj’s to go with mask, and a kitchen with food (fake).
Love,
Emery
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year, and some things I would love for Christmas are Ryan Box, Bigga-Bigga Giant, Christmas tree, a picture frame for my picture and a reindeer.
Love,
Oliver
My Wish List
1. Cakes
2. Dinosaur
3. Elsa
4. Doll
5. Gum
6. Truck
7. Kitchen
8. Food
9. Christmas
10. Tree
11. Pink dress
12. Slime
Love,
Genesis
My Wish List
1. Lettuce
2. Airplanes
3. Car
4. Truck
5. Helicopter
6. Tractor
7. Fire truck
8. Ambulance
Love,
Steven
My Wish List
1. Kitchen
2. Barbie
3. Gumballs
4. Shoes
5. Make up
6. Chips
7. Cupcakes
8. Candy
9. Gummy bears
10. Pants
11. Shirts
12. Closet door and fridge
Love,
Luna
My Wish List
1. Dog
2. Pony
3. Cow
4. Horse
5. Dress up clothes
Love,
Kynzley
From Albertville Museum
Dear Santa,
My name is Carter and I am 5 years old. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? What I want most for Christmas is ice cream counter. Say hello to the reindeer & Mrs. Claus for me!
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 10 years old. This year, I have been nice and naughty. My Christmas wishes are that my newborn niece has a good and healthy life. I want some bath and body works lotion and perfume and some Nike Air’s and some steve maddens and some baby dolls and for covid to be done. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Lexi
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 2 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are toy trucks, cars, and mickey mouse. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Maverick
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are I wish I cold have a babby that look’s rill and a babby crib and that’s all bu one more thing I wont a babbt bruthr. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Lyla
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been nice.
Love, Nora Bell
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 10 years old. This year, I have been nice and naughty. My Christmas wishes are lol omg dolls, lol dolls, Barby dolls, made to move dolls, doll home, dollclose, doll kehclose, my life doll close, my life doll bed, my life doll homestuf, my life lego sets. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Makayla
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 56 years old. This yea, I have been nice and naughty. My Christmas wishes are for COVID19 to go away, for my family to be healthy and happy, for my son to discover what he is meant to do for his life, and for my son to find a Christian woman. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Sandy
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year ,I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are I want a Nintendo and a Pokemon sword and a dinosuarking dinosiasher with dinosaur card. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Connor
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are reindeer stuffy, barbie dream house, happy snowman, trucks and cars for my little brother Brooks. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Adaline
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are I cood let dinoeliue xbox. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Chandler
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are Elsa BGarbie doll and bluey toys and girl sock monkey. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Caroline
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are to git a hover board that plays music. Zeldeu Mario 3D World’s You now the rest. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Trace
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are bath bomb, Chase Police Cruiser, toy reindeer, toy gun and toy bullet, and rattlesnake Jake. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Rhett
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 13 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are scetch pad scetch pencils, and my hero academia stuff. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Hailey
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 9 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are Nintendo switch and smash bros brawl for Wii. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Garrett
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are hobby kids mystery egg. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wishes are pink car. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Aislinn
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are Do nkitznr. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Ariani
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are Barbie and barbie camper. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are real reindeer roboitdo. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Walker
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are unicorn robot and toy Rudolph srpise. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Alice
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are airplane, drone, rerfsurt, dogo stick, and pony. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are Nintendo switch. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am4 years old. This year, I have been nice and naughty (just a little bit). My Christmas wishes are Dino- new flip flops, car-monster truck, Ryan’s world stuff- army mens, snowman-new oragans-parent for me, new shoes-new boots- and new mask. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Rylan
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 11 years old. This year, I have been nice. Only wishes not presents. My Christmas wishes are can you help end COVID-19 and please keep my family safe. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 10 years. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are PS5, Pokemon cards GX’s, and big Pokemon cards. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Miner
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 11 years. This year, I have been nice, and a little naughty. My Christmas wishes. Are to get a skateboard, heelys, make-up kit, Phone, Art set, Nike Airs, Bath & Body Works, Covid to go away (no mask), Steve Maddens, and perfume. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!
Love, Marry Grace
