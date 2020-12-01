Celebrating a big win

Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield receives a congratulatory hug from his wife, Jodi, following his team’s 14-6 win over defending state champion Piedmont in the Class 3A state playoff semifinals. The Red Devils won their 49th consecutive home game by beating the Bulldogs. Benefield is 50-18 in the postseason at Fyffe and 55-22 overall. His coaching record is 311-53.

 The Reporter | Shannon J. Allen

AHSAA SUPER 7 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bryant-Denny Stadium

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Class 7A finals

Auburn (11-1) vs. Thompson (13-0), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Class 3A finals

Montgomery Catholic (12-2) vs. Fyffe (14-0), 10 a.m.

Class 1A finals

Linden (13-0) vs. Pickens County (11-3), 2:45 p.m.

Class 5A finals

St. Paul’s Episcopal (14-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

Class 4A finals

Gordo (13-1) vs. Handley (11-1), 10 a.m.

Class 2A finals

Abbeville (12-1) vs. Mars Hill Bible (12-2), 2:45 p.m.

Class 6A finals

Spanish Fort (11-3) vs. Pinson Valley (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

The AHSAA TV Network will televise live all the championship games over the extensive statewide cable network of stations set up by WOTM-TV. Check out the cable listings for your area.

For those without cable, the games will also be streamed live over the subscriber-based NFHS Network. To subscribe, go to www.nfhsnetwork.com.

Fans can listen to the Fyffe-Montgomery Catholic game on FM-92.7 out of Arab, the Red Devil radio network.

Defending Class 7A state champion Thompson (13-0) clinched a berth in Wednesday night’s Super 7 with a semifinal win two weeks ago over Hoover. The Warriors of coach Mark Freeman are riding a 17-game winning streak.

Thursday’s final game at 7:30 p.m. pits St. Paul’s Episcopal (14-0) and Pleasant Grove (11-2).

The Saints of coach Steve Mask won three straight 5A crowns from 2015-17, and the Spartans of coach Darrell LeBeaux lost a nail-biter to Central of Clay County in last year’s 5A finals.

Pleasant Grove beat Guntersville in the second round of this year’s 5A playoffs.

