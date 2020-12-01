Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield receives a congratulatory hug from his wife, Jodi, following his team’s 14-6 win over defending state champion Piedmont in the Class 3A state playoff semifinals. The Red Devils won their 49th consecutive home game by beating the Bulldogs. Benefield is 50-18 in the postseason at Fyffe and 55-22 overall. His coaching record is 311-53.