AHSAA SUPER 7 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Class 7A finals
Auburn (11-1) vs. Thompson (13-0), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Class 3A finals
Montgomery Catholic (12-2) vs. Fyffe (14-0), 10 a.m.
Class 1A finals
Linden (13-0) vs. Pickens County (11-3), 2:45 p.m.
Class 5A finals
St. Paul’s Episcopal (14-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Class 4A finals
Gordo (13-1) vs. Handley (11-1), 10 a.m.
Class 2A finals
Abbeville (12-1) vs. Mars Hill Bible (12-2), 2:45 p.m.
Class 6A finals
Spanish Fort (11-3) vs. Pinson Valley (11-2), 7:30 p.m.
The AHSAA TV Network will televise live all the championship games over the extensive statewide cable network of stations set up by WOTM-TV. Check out the cable listings for your area.
For those without cable, the games will also be streamed live over the subscriber-based NFHS Network. To subscribe, go to www.nfhsnetwork.com.
Fans can listen to the Fyffe-Montgomery Catholic game on FM-92.7 out of Arab, the Red Devil radio network.
Defending Class 7A state champion Thompson (13-0) clinched a berth in Wednesday night’s Super 7 with a semifinal win two weeks ago over Hoover. The Warriors of coach Mark Freeman are riding a 17-game winning streak.
Thursday’s final game at 7:30 p.m. pits St. Paul’s Episcopal (14-0) and Pleasant Grove (11-2).
The Saints of coach Steve Mask won three straight 5A crowns from 2015-17, and the Spartans of coach Darrell LeBeaux lost a nail-biter to Central of Clay County in last year’s 5A finals.
Pleasant Grove beat Guntersville in the second round of this year’s 5A playoffs.
