ASBURY — The Asbury football team seized the momentum by scoring 14 points in the first 2:16 of Thursday night’s season-opening game against Gaston at Asbury Stadium.
The Rams’ margin swelled to 21-0 at halftime on the way to a resounding 33-8 victory for head coach Chris Williams’ program.
Luke Pair intercepted a pass that bounced off the hands of a Gaston receiver and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown just 50 seconds into the game.
Following a Gaston punt, Jacob Gareri took a handoff 40 yards to the end zone on the Rams’ first offensive play. A two-point conversion made it 14-0.
Midway through the second period, the Rams expanded their advantage to 21-0 on Dante Broussard’s 1-yard run. Gavin Johnson kicked the extra point with 5:52 on the clock.
Pair’s second interception of the night stopped Gaston’s next series, but the Rams fumbled it away four plays later.
Asbury took the second-half kickoff and marched 60 yards in seven plays. Gareri started the drive by ripping off a 20-yard gain. Johnson finished it with a 29-yard TD strike down the middle to Pair with 8:41 left in the third period.
The Bulldogs answered with their only touchdown, which came on Kobe Harris’ tackle-breaking 56-yard run. Kendrick Blackwell ran for two points, trimming it to 27-8 with 7:46 remaining.
Keller Skaggs picked off a Johnson pass, putting the Bulldog offense in business at its 28-yard line. A 20-yard run by Blackwell and his 32-yard completion to Justin Pope, who made a leaping grab over two Ram defenders, helped Gaston reach a first-and-goal at the Asbury 2.
Alex Alarcon made a tackle for a loss of 1 yard on first-and-goal. Broussard sacked Blackwell for a loss of 11 on the next play. Following an incompletion, Pair sacked Blackwell for a 12-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 14.
Gaston lost a fumble on a punt at its 29, giving the Ram offense excellent field position with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter.
Johnson converted a third-and-10 situation by keeping for 13 yards to the 16. Broussard carried tacklers with him on an 11-yard gain to the 5, from where Gareri bulldozed into the end zone on the next play.
The Rams’ two-point conversion failed, but they led 33-8 with 7:40 remaining.
Gareri drilled Blackwell and forced a fumble that teammate Liam Biddix recovered near the five-minute mark. The Rams then gained two first downs and ran out the clock.
