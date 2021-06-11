The Albertville Farmers Market at Sand Mountain Park will kick-off this coming week with a new day and time.
The new market will be on Tuesday mornings from 8 to 11 a.m., weekly, and will be held in front of the Multi-Sport Complex at Sand Mountain Park (located directly behind Grace Fellowship Church) to accommodate for a better experience with more parking. The first “new” market at the Park will be this coming Tuesday, June 15, featuring long-time, favorite growers of the market, Blanks Berry Farm, Morgan Farms, Talley’s Fruit Farm and W&W Farms, along with a selection of craft and homemade goods vendors to include Sarah B’s Soaps, and Lather and Lights. Mrs. Uithoven, of Fabulous Foods, will also soon be back with her “heavenly” homemade breads and baked goods. This Tuesday, there will be a selection of jams and jellies, cobblers, squash, zucchini, beets, corn, green beans, onions, kale, cabbage, “famously delicious” local pork and more. As we move into July, we’re on track to be loaded down with juicy, red Sand Mountain tomatoes, and we’re shaping up nicely to hopefully have watermelons by the 4th of July! Should your schedule not allow you to visit the Market during its new operating hours, please consider reaching out to our farmers on Facebook, using the farm names mentioned above. They will be glad to work with you to take orders and accommodate you as best they can.
Growers and vendors of the farmers market, along with Sand Mountain Park staff, and representatives from the City of Albertville recently met to discuss challenges facing the market and how best to allow it to grow and thrive. The decision to move the market to morning hours came from a great deal of feedback from the farmers, themselves, based on their experiences with better turnouts and performance at their morning markets, as opposed to afternoon markets, across North Alabama.
To sell at the Albertville Farmers Market, farmers must be from Marshall County, or a county that directly touches us, as we are a no resale market, and ensure that products labeled and sold as “locally grown” at our market, actually are. We do not allow resellers to come in with produce they’ve bought outside of our region and mark up to sell, competing with our local farmers whose product is grown with their own blood, sweat, and tears. “When you operate with the highest quality of local farms in the area only, and you allow no resale, you don’t just have an unlimited number of vendors attend, because there simply aren’t that many around that still do it the good ‘ole fashioned way,” said Robin Lathan, former market manager and executive assistant to the Mayor. She continued by stating, “our growers farm for their livelihood, they have to spend countless amounts of hours on their farms during the week to get what they bring to the market to us, when you farm for a living, you can’t be at farmers markets every day of the week, and that’s why our market is held when it’s held. Our hours are to support the people who sustain the market.”
Lathan also mentioned that she’s heard some questions in regards to why the farmers market isn’t open on Saturdays. She explained that the current farmers and vendors of the Albertville Market attend much larger markets in areas such as Huntsville, Madison and sometimes even Birmingham on Saturdays. She stated that these markets provide them with an income that our local markets can’t usually compete with. Not at this time, anyway. For those reasons, Lathan said as much as the City and Park would eventually love to program in a Saturday morning market for the community, even just once a month, the market vendor and customer base would have to substantially grow in order to do this. She did say, however, that growth was the goal, and the intent behind moving the market to Sand Mountain Park.
Lathan stated that this is something the market is trying, with the overwhelming support of the farmers and vendors. She continued by stating if turnouts are, in fact, like what the market is expecting, and the market builds steam again, then programming back in an afternoon market may be a possibility. “For now, we have to focus on sustaining our one day a week market and keeping it busy for the full three hours it’s open. The downtown market consistently saw heavy traffic from customers from approximately 2:30 p.m. until about 4 p.m., and business steadily dropped off after those hours, with virtually no business from the 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. hour. In 2016, the market attempted to alter our hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., to better accommodate working folks. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., again, the market was completely dead. Our previous seasons and turnouts proved that at our old location, we were only able to sustain a one day a week market,” Lathan said.
“This Tuesday, for the first time since we’ve had an organized farmers market, members of the Albertville Senior Center will get to ride the city bus to the market”, she continued, “the Center closes at 2 pm, and before, the market didn’t officially open until an hour later. This is the target demographic that has historically best supported the farmers market and best supports farmers markets all over. We need to accommodate them, and with the move to the Park, if we can attract younger individuals and families who weren’t visiting with us at our old location, who are at the Park for various other reasons, anyway, like enjoying 4 miles of walking trails on the property, beautiful playgrounds, dog parks, attending group fitness classes, hanging at the waterpark this summer, or bringing their kids to athletic practices, then we can build a nice balance of an audience. I saw the waterpark this past Monday morning, and the amount of people between there and the playgrounds was astounding in the middle of the day during the week. The people are there, and now we have a chance to capture them. If you have to work, like most of us do, it’s completely understandable to be disappointed in the new hours, but, again, if the farmers can do better by having the chance to pick up their strongest customer base on Tuesday mornings, and can afford to try out Thursday afternoons in Albertville again, this is something I believe they might be willing to consider adding back next season.” Lathan summed it up by adding, “the market staff at the Park, as well as the growers and vendors of the market just need the community’s support right now, and for the most part, they have it.”
