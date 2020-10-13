Award-winning author Bria Cecil Moses was recently recognized by the Geraldine Town Council for her latest literary achievement of winning the 2020 Alabama Public Television Young Writers contest in the second-grade division.
The annual contest is an educational outreach initiative of Alabama Public Television seeking to inspire and recognize young writers in grades K-3.
Following the inspiration of her teacher, the Geraldine native wrote a 16-page book entitled “Anna’s Alliteration Adventure” in which the reader is taken on a journey exploring such things as security cameras, forgotten passwords, magical forests and world peace.
Moses not only wrote the book by hand, she also drew the illustrations throughout the story.
Unlike in 2018 when she won first place in the APT’s writing contest for first graders with her book “Eagle Girl,” Moses was mailed her award this year since the usual in-person ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.
On Monday, the Town of Geraldine issued a proclamation honoring the third-grader, and Mayor Chuck Ables presented her with a copy as a certificate of congratulations.
“Winning first place in the state is always a great accomplishment in any category,” Ables said.
He and the council wished Moses “continued success” as she “scribed her way into a fantastic, frighteningly fun future.”
