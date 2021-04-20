Matt Gillian
Boaz
Matt Gillian, 41, of Summerville Road, Boaz, died on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
There will be a private family Celebration of Life at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Tiffany Gillian, of Boaz; children, Wyatt Gillian and Katie Gillian, both of Kansas, Noah Lowrance and Cooper Lowrance, both of Tennessee; parents, Lynn L. and Kathy Gillian, of Boaz; a sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Stephen Sigley, of Florida; and niece and nephew.
Billie Nell Rogers Brock
Albertville
Billie Nell Rogers Brock, 89, of Albertville, died Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jamie Barnett officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her son, Terry Rogers; daughters, Marcia Rogers and Susan Barhorst; son-in-law, Gene Deerman; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Crump; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gwen Sims
Boaz
Gwen Sims, 92, of Boaz, died April 19, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Mt. Hebron Church of Boaz with Bro. Bill Rucker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Survivors include a daughter, Kristie B. Bearden; sons, Wendell Sims (Barbara) and Galen Sims (Ginger); a sister, Sandra Reid; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
James Dale Hill
Albertville
James Dale Hill, of Albertville, age 77, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home.
His family held a private graveside service officiated by Ricky Wiggins. Albertville Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Templeton Hill; children, Michael James Hill and Gwendolen Hill Duvall (Tim); two granddaughters; and sister, Jo Ann Hill Stelle.
Owen Atchley
Albertville
Owen Atchley, 73, of Albertville, died April 17, 2021, at his home.
Services were Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Glen Stewart and Adam Fielder officiating. Burial was in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Marcia Atchley; daughter, Joy Painter (Lance); sons, Scott Atchley (Lisa) and Phillip Atchley (Janue Greer); seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
J.C. Phillips
Boaz
J. C. Phillips, 86, of Boaz, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Smith Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Daryl Ross will officiate.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his children, Sherrie Bright, Jim Phillips, Gary Phillips (Panette), Mike Phillips (Shelly) and Shane Phillips (Sheila); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Robert Braxton Moore
Fyffe
Robert Braxton Moore, 22, of Fyffe, died April 15, 2021.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dustin Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Autumn Hughes; stepfather, Randy Hughes; brother, SPC Rodney Chamblee, Jr.; and special friend, Kaylie Beason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.