FYFFE — Fyffe head football coach Paul Benefield has added Brian Mashburn and Luke Powell to his staff for the 2020 season.
Mashburn is a former Red Devils’ assistant coach. He stepped down from the staff following the 2017 season.
Powell is the husband of new Fyffe varsity girls basketball coach Heather Mayes Powell. He’s a former Section head coach and spent last season as a Guntersville assistant coach.
Mashburn will coach the offensive line and defensive line, and Powell will work with tight ends and the secondary.
“Brian Mashburn is back helping us, and we just hired Luke Powell,” Benefield said. “We’re glad to have those two.
“Coach Mashburn has a lot of experience and he got his fires rekindled a little bit, and he’s going to be a good help to us. Coach Powell will be an asset to us.”
Steve Edge, Brad Thomas, Heath Thrash, Brad Martin, Jake Cambron and volunteer assistant Rodney Coots all return for another year on Benefield’s staff. Edge has the longest tenure of the Red Devil assistants.
Martin and Cambron serve as Fyffe’s junior high coaches.
Teddy Whitmire and Tim Cochran resigned their positions on Benefield’s staff.
Benefield enters his 24th season at Fyffe, his alma mater. He’s 252-42 with the Red Devils, including unbeaten Class 2A state championship teams in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019. All four teams finished with 15-0 records.
Overall, Benefield is 297-53. He’s three wins away from joining a select fraternity of coaches who have won 300 games.
