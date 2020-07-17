The Revs. Lamar Tidmore and T.D. Burgess have been friends for more than 60 years.
Brother Lamar founded Beth Haven Baptist Church in the Kilpatrick community in 1975. Lamar’s son-in-law, the Rev. Tim Smith, succeeded him as pastor and does a tremendous job of preaching the Holy Bible.
Brother T.D. has been a frequent guest in the pulpit at Beth Haven for Lamar and Tim through the years. Now 89, he’s been preaching since he was 14. He’s pastored churches in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. His wife, Joy, is a Boaz native.
A dynamic preacher, T.D. has preached countless revivals during his 75 years in the ministry. For more than a decade, he was the evangelist for the summer revival at my church, Liberty Baptist in Painter.
On Sunday, Brother T.D. is returning to Beth Haven for a final time.
“Because of his present physical condition, T.D. has cancelled all his preaching appointments,” Bro. Lamar said. “However, he asked our church if he could come and close out his ministry on July 19 at Beth Haven Baptist.
“Beth Haven and Brother T.D. invite friends and loved ones who have been blessed by his ministry to attend this special service.”
There will be a time of fellowship and testimony beginning Sunday at 10 a.m., with T.D. preaching at 11.
Call Brother Lamar at 256-677-2563 or Brother Tim at 256-561-3531 for more information.
Tray Gilbert lands job at Thompson
Jamie Gilbert is the longtime head baseball coach at his alma mater, Geraldine, and he’s also taken over as varsity girls head basketball coach.
Jamie and Jennifer’s oldest son, Tray, followed his parents’ footsteps and became an educator.
Tray’s first teaching and coaching job was at Gordo. He spent last year at Leeds, but now he’s accepted a job with Alabaster City Schools and will be coaching football at Thompson Middle School.
Erik Kuykendall, a former Geraldine assistant baseball and football coach, coaches wide receivers for Thompson High School, the defending Class 7A state champions.
Jamie said Erik was asked if he knew a young coach with excellent character and work ethic who would be interested in coaching at Thompson Middle, and he recommended Tray.
Thompson whipped Central-Phenix City 40-14 in the 2019 7A state finals at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, avenging a loss to Central in the 2018 finals.
Jamie said Thompson’s facilities, which include an indoor practice facility, are better than some colleges.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.