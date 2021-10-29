Ann Sawyer Jones
Guntersville
Mrs. Ann Sawyer Jones, 85, of Morrow Street, Guntersville, died on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her residence.
Services were held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at McRae Chapel with the Bro. Brad Howard officiating. A family interment followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones was born in Missouri on December 20, 1935, to John William Sawyer, Jr and Margaret Milner Sawyer. She was a music teacher and real estate agent.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughters, Lissa Jones Brown, of Guntersville, and Andrea Jones Thompson, of Boaz; grandchildren, Alan Brown, Sarah Kate Brown, Dylan Thompson and Lee Thompson; and sister, Patricia Sommerkamp, of Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie D. Jones; grandson, John Thompson; and nephew, Buck Sommerkamp.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Alan Brown, Sarah Kate Brown, Dylan Thompson, Lee Thompson and friends, Josh O’Shields, Payton Campbell, David Bridges, and Keith Hill.
The family would like to thank the Encompass Health Hospice Team of Albertville for the excellent care they provided. They also want to thank the wonderful sitters who provided loving care and companionship around the clock.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Encompass Hospice, 9044 Highway 431 N, Albertville, AL 35950 or to an Autism Charity of choice.
Harold Otis Chitwood
Albertville
Mr. Harold Otis Chitwood, 91, of Albertville, Alabama died Tuesday, October 27, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Boaz with Dr. Aaron Johnson and Bro. Keith Dodd officiating. He will lie-in-state from noon until service time. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Chitwood was born in Alabama on August 5, 1930, to Herman and DeMile Hall Chitwood. He retired from Cotton Producers Association (Gold Kist) where he served as CEO of the company. He was proud US Air Force combat pilot having served in Korea.
He is survived by his wife, Fern Nash Chitwood, of Albertville; sons and daughters-in-law, H. Wayde Chitwood (Anna), of Boaz, and J. Weldon Chitwood (Sadhana), of Tennessee, and Neké Chitwood of Boaz; grandsons, Michael Wayde Chitwood and Jason Chitwood; step-grandson, Major Bruce J. Hicks, Jr. (Serena); and step-great-grandson, Bruce Johns Hicks III. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, G. Wesley Chitwood; and sister, Gail Hales Dyar.
Pallbearers will be Michael Chitwood, Alan Hales, Parker Hales, Matthew Hales, Brandon Hales, and Stan Clemons. Honorary Pallbearers will dea-cons of First Baptist Church and the R. P. Steed Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Magdalene Bright Wilks
Albertville
Magdalene Bright Wilks, 98, of Albertville, died Oct. 26, 2021, at her home.
Services were Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church #2 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Lawayne Levans officiating. Burial was in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include son, Danny Ray Wilks (Jean) and Kim Wilks (Tina); daughter, Pam Miller (Larry); four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Vernell Wilks; a son, Ricky Palmer Wilks; and 10 siblings.
Dotty J. Walker
Altoona
Dotty J. Walker, 67, of Altoona, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral was at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at New Welcome Cemetery in the Egypt community. Bro. Gerald Deweese and Bro. Timmy Walker officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Walker; children, Amy (Eddie) Simmons, Jeremy Walker, Jana (Phillip) Johnson and Ashlee (Ryan) Tolbert; nine grandchildren; and sister, Vicki (Charles) Mann.
Gerald Renshaw
Albertville
Gerald Renshaw, 92, of Albertville, died oct. 27, 2021, at Albertville Nursing Home and Rehab Select.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include son, Thomas Renshaw (Ann) and Timothy Renshaw (Dianna).
Shirley Ann Badgett Murdock
Attalla
Shirley Ann Badgett Murdock, 71, of Attalla, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Service were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Unity Baptist Church with burial at Kyuka Cemetery. Rev. Joe Wise and Rev. Tommy Badgett officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Murdock is survived by her daughter, Lori Murdock; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; chosen daughter; Mandie Brooks (Rob); three chosen grandchildren; brother, Tommy Badgett; two nieces and a nephew.
James Oliver Keener
Gallant
James Oliver Keener, 89, of Gallant, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TLC Nursing Home in Oneonta.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley FCM Church in Gallant. Rev. Freddy Keener will officiate the ser-vice. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 before the service. The family has re-spectfully requested everyone please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to St. Judes Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Doris Keener; sons, Neal Keener, Grahl Keener (Angie), Walter Keener (Katie) and Steven Kelly Moore (Glenda); daughter, LaVonda Payne (Tom); step-sons, Jeff Gillis (Tracie) and Carl Gillis (Lynn); step-daughter, Lessie Putman (Donald); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
