The Geraldine Bulldogs offense got to work in a big way Wednesday afternoon, scoring 12 runs thanks to three multiple run innings in a 12-7 win over Collinsille.
The Bulldogs plated three in the first to tie the game after Collinsville opened with three of their own, then plated four in the third, and five in the fourth to pull away and secure the win.
In the five-run fourth, Ally Short drove home a pair with a double, and in the four-run third, the big blow came off the bat of Emily Oliver, who belted a two-run homer to center field.
Oliver finished the day 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Jaden Dismuke was 2 for 2 with a pair of walks, an RBI, and three runs scored for the Bulldogs.
Lydia west tossed all seven innings and fanned eight batters to earn the win for Geraldine.
Tyla Tatum had the big game at the plate for Collinsville, going 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, and four RBIs in the losing effort.
West End surge leads Patriots past Gaston
The West End Patriots blew open a tight game against Gaston, scoring eight runs across the third and fourth innings, including a six-run fourth to claim an 11-1 victory Wednesday afternoon.
Leading 2-0, West End sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth, which included a Brayley King home run to right field, and a two-run single from Liddy Falkner.
Falkner finished the game 2 for 4, while King finished 3 for 3 and also came around to score twice. Corwyn Gillilan also collected a pair of hits for the Patriots.
As a team, West End collected six RBIs, benefitting from five Gaston errors that resulted in four unearned runs.
In the circle, Falkner tossed the first four innings to earn the win, giving up one hit, an unearned run, and fanning five batters, before giving way to Anna Mayo, who closed out the game with a pair of scoreless innings.
Late runs lead Fyffe past Sylvania, 5-2
Trailing 2-0 before even getting an at-bat, the Fyffe Red Devils controlled play the rest of the way, scoring a pair of runs in the third and fifth innings to pull out a 5-2 victory over the Rams.
After plating a run in the bottom of the first to cut the Sylvania lead in half, Fyffe took the lead for good in the third when Livia Cowart tripled home a run, then was followed by an Alivia Hatch single to bring her home.
Fyffe added some insurance in the fifth thanks to Cowart stealing home, then in the same at-bat a sacrifice fly from Olivia Wilks brought home a run for the final margin.
Hatch finished the game with two RBIs, including a double, while Cowart also came around to score twice.
In the circle, Chloe Hatch tossed all seven innings, needing just 89 pitches to earn the win, settling in after the first inning to fan 10 batters.
