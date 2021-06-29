Jacob Morgan

Jacob Morgan of Boaz stands with his ball after acing the Par 3 third hole at Gunter's Landing on Monday. Morgan's first career hole in one was recorded with an 8-iron during the DAR Basketball Tournament.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Boaz resident Jacob Morgan recorded the first hole in one of his career Monday, acing the Par 3 third hole at Gunter's Landing while playing in the DAR Basketball Tournament.

Morgan used an 8-iron on the hole, which measures 145 yards.

The ace was witnessed by Mason Rogers, Mark Hudgins, Charles Lemly, Wade Olsom, and Ross Randles.

If you or a playing partner records an ace during a round, please email details of the shot, including course, hole number, hole length, club used, and witnesses, along with a picture, to sports@sandmountainreporter.com to our Sports Editor ron.balaskovitz@sandmountainreporter.com.

