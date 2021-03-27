In what is likely to be the start of many postseason accolades for the Fyffe boys’ basketball team, a pair of Red Devils were selected to the Sand Mountain Super Six team on Thursday.
Fyffe’s Parker Godwin and Micah Johnson were selected by the coaches of the teams that patriciate in the annual Sand Mountain Basketball Tournament. The school’s that participate in the annual event are Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Plainview, Section, and Sylvania.
Godwin and Johnson were instrumental in helping Fyffe to its first ever boys’ basketball state championship, won earlier this month in Birmingham. Fyffe finished the season 27-6, and in addition to the state title, became the first team in school history to win back-to-back DeKalb County Tournaments.
“It’s great that other coaches recognize how hard they’ve worked,” Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash said of the pair. “And how they’ve come along, and the success they had during the year too, so we’re proud for them.”
Godwin, who was named the State Tournament co-Finals MVP along with Johnson, has been a four-year started for the Red Devils, and Thrash said his play this year took on an entirely new role that helped to elevate he and the team to a new level.
“Parker’s been our starting point guard since he was a ninth grader, and his game has evolved,” Thrash said of Godwin.
“He’s gotten better, he’s gotten stronger and more athletic, and he’s actually taken on more of a role as a true point guard this year instead of just a scorer, and helped other guys on the team score, that shows a lot of class and character on his part. He’s put team first his entire career and that’s the reason our team is where it’s at.”
In Birmingham, Godwin posted 20 points in the semifinal win over Cottage Hill, then scored a game-high 21 points in the state title game against Montgomery Catholic.
For the season, Godwin averaged 14.2 points per game, pulled in 4.5 rebounds per game, and handed out 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 33 percent on 3-pointers.
For Johnson, the recognition from area coaches is something Thrash said he was glad to see, after feeling he may have been snubbed in Birmingham, and remarked on the intangibles that he brought to the court over his time with the Red Devils.
“I felt Micah should have made the All-Tournament team down at Birmingham,” Thrash said of the 6-3 senior. “He’s a high energy guy, he gives us scoring, he gives us rebounding, he gives us a defensive presence on the floor, and is unselfishness also. You can’t have a good team without players like Micah Johnson on them.”
Johnson’s well-rounded game on display during the 3A Final Four, where he netted nine points in the semifinals, then scored 11 points and pulled in seven rebounds in the title game, and was often tasked with guarding opponents’ top scorer throughout the season.
Johnson finished the year averaging 12.3 points per game, was second on the team in rebounding with 7.6 boards per game, while handing out 2.5 assists per game and shooting 57 percent from the field.
I addition to that dueo, Plainview and North Sand Mountain were the only other teams to see players selected on the boys’ side. Sharpshooter Cole Millican of Plainview was joined by teammate Jonah Williams, while North Sand Mountain’s Luke Maples and Russ Marr were also selected.
On the girls’ side, 2A state champion Pisgah dominated the selections, with three players honored. The trio of Kennedy Barron, Molly Heard, and Kailie Tinker were picked for the Eagles, and were joined by a pair of players off 3A state runner-up Sylvania, Kenadie Lee and Leianna Currie, while Peyton Blevins of Plainview rounded out the squad.
In addition to the Sand Mountain Super Six teams, the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State teams are expected to be released this weekend, with a number of players from area teams nominated. To see the All-State team selections, please visit SandMountainReporter.com.
Sand Mountain Super 6 Boys
Luke Maples, NSM
Russ Marr, NSM
Parker Godwin, Fyffe
Micah Johnson, Fyffe
Cole Millican, Plainview
Jonah Williams, Plainview
Sand Mountain Super 6 Girls
Kennedy Barron, Pisgah
Molly Heard Pisgah
Kallie Tinker, Pisgah
Kenadie Lee, Sylvania
Leianna Currie, Sylvania
Peyton Blevins, Plainview
