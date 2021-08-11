With fall jamboree games set to start Thursday night, and official games a week after, the start of the high school football season is here.
And with the start of a new season comes new storylines and things to watch, there’s tons of returning talent, four new coaches, and a number or individual and team milestones that are within reach this season.
Here’s one thing for each area team we’ll be keeping an eye on this season, presented in alphabetical order:
Albertville
How will the Aggies grow in Year 1 under Chip English? Albertville’s first season at the 7A level a year ago did not go as planned, to put it mildly. That led to changes across the board and the hiring of English, who had turned around a dormant Grissom program in Huntsville. The Aggies have a good mix of experience with young, talented playmakers, and after a strong spring and competitive showings at this summer’s 7-on-7 circuits, excitement is high for the program. How the young talent develops as the season goes along will go a long way in determining the Aggies success not just this year, but in the years to follow.
Asbury
How will the young talent on the Rams roster fare? With just six upper classmen on the Asbury roster, head coach Chris Williams will be forced to lean heavily on a strong class of sophomores this season, which includes two-thirds of his starting backfield. The Rams were competitive last season in a number of games, and Williams noted that if things go well health-wise, there are a number of games he and the team thinks are winnable, but it starts with those young players maturing in a hurry in what is always a tough 3A region that features state perennial power Fyffe.
Boaz
Can the Pirates get over the playoff hump? Under head coach Jeremy Sullivan, the Pirates have become an annual playoff contender, reaching the postseason the past three years, but with no success to show for it. But expectations are high for Boaz, who will also unveil a new turf field this season, with nine starters back on the offense, including a senior dual-threat quarterback. The Pirates play in a tough 5A region, so the regular season will go a long way in determining their playoff fate and opponent, but Boaz certainly has the pieces in place on offense to get out of the opening round this season if things go well.
Crossville
Can Josh Taylor continue to build momentum? Since bring hired, Taylor has brought a jolt of energy to a Crossville team that was badly in need of it. Numbers are up for this season’s team, including a large number of first-year, or returning players who had sat out previous seasons for various reasons. With strong community support behind Taylor, along with a newly renovated visiting bleachers at the stadium, the pieces are in place for Taylor to start to build the program up. They play in strong 5A region, but renewed optimism can go a long way in turning things around.
Douglas
Will improved depth lead to more success? The Eagles got off to a hot start last season, winning their first three games and with dreams of the playoffs dancing in fans’ heads. But things went south in a hurry and never bounced back, as they dropped their final seven games of the season. Second-year coach Brandon Lyles said that when the team started workouts this year, it was immediately obvious that the team was bigger and stronger than last year, and with over 50 players expected on the roster, the Eagles hope to have more depth across the board, a big problem last season that played a part in a number of close losses to close out the season.
Fyffe
Can the Red Devils set the state record for consecutive wins? The last time Fyffe lost a game of any kind was the 2017 playoffs. Since then they’ve rattled off 45-straight wins, won three-straight state titles, and are within 11 wins of the state record for consecutive wins. It won’t be easy though, as the Devils return just two starters on both sides of the ball and face a tough early schedule, but Fyffe is Fyffe, and it’s hard to see them losing until it actually happens. If it happens, it would require a 9-0 regular season, then wins in their first two playoff games to set the new mark.
Geraldine
Can Michael Davis find the hidden talent at Geraldine? The Bulldogs made a playoff trip a season ago, but return just a handful of starters on each side of the ball. But if there’s one advantage Davis has over the other new coaches in the area, he is the only one with previous experience at his new head coaching spot. After being an assistant on last season’s team and being around some of the players since they were in elementary school, he has an inside advantage of knowing what young players will be ready to step into bigger roles this season, with the goal again of getting back into the playoffs.
Guntersville
How deep can the Wildcats go? After an undefeated regular season last year, the Wildcats won their first playoff game before mistakes did them in in the second round. The Wildcats return one of the deepest rosters in the state with seven starters back on both sides of the ball, including the starting QB, RB, and the top WR off last season’s record setting offense. There are new spots to fill on the offensive line and at linebacker, but with a tough early portion of the schedule, the Wildcats should be battle tested when the playoffs roll around this season.
Marshall Christian
Can a strong offensive line lead the Stallions to the postseason? Marshall Christian returns one ACAA All-State lineman, and new coach Avery Hendrix thinks there could be another on the team to join him. Combine that with a bit more depth and defensively flexibility, and the Stallions could be in position to improve on last season’s 4-3 mark.
Sardis
Can the Lions bounce back after a tough season on and off the field? From the start of the 2020 season, things never went right for a young Sardis Lions team, injuries and COVID hit the roster almost immediately, and then the entire line was put in quarantine for the last three weeks of the season, forcing three forfeits and an 0-10 season. But according to head coach Gene Hill, that rough season served as motivation during the offseason, and the team had a strong summer building to this season. With a young roster that’s more than half underclassmen, Hill hopes a fast start can help put last season behind them, and maybe get the Lions back in the playoff conversation.
West End
Can Derrick Sewell bring more consistency to the Patriots? After six games a year ago, the Patriots sat at 4-2 on the season, but struggled down the stretch with four-straight losses to end the season. That led to the hiring of Sewell, who hopes having more excitement and accountability on the team will lead to more success. The Patriots return a number of key players, including an All-County running back, and have improved depth with over 40 players on the varsity roster, but do have new players stepping in at key spots, including QB. More consistency could mean a return trip to the playoffs.
REMINDER: The Reporter’s annual football preview magazine will be available in next Wednesday’s print edition, available to all subscribers and in all individual copies sold at news racks. In addition to the football preview magazine, The Reporter’s Pick ‘Em contest will return next week as well.
