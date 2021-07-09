Brensen Carr recently discovered a unique-looking worm in his grandmother’s yard in Boaz. Thankfully the worm is not an invasive or toxic to humans, according to Alabama Extension Agency experts.
Carr, 10, found what is believed to be a hammerhead worm on June 11. He took a video of the worm making its way across the sidewalk at his grandmother’s home in Boaz and snapped a few photos.
“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Carr said. “It is longer than a ruler, about 13 inches or so.”
He didn’t know what it was at first, thinking it could have been a worm or snake born with a birth defect of sorts.
“I thought it was something born that way, just not right,” he said. “I didn’t touch it. I saw it, watched it and took some video of it.”
Brian Brown, Regional Extension Agent, said most people shouldn’t worry too much about the worm.
“It’s actually pretty common around the South,” Brown said. “They are very detrimental to earthworms, but not a big concern for humans for the most part.”
Brown said hammerhead worms are nocturnal and while they are commonly found in the South, they are not typically seen by humans.
“Since it has been so wet lately, we are seeing more of them come up out of the ground,” Brown said. “They are a common species in our area, but not commonly seen.”
What are hammerhead worms?
Carr’s grandparents, Joel and Monica Todd and Jackie Stallings, have helped Carr research his find.
Native to Southeast Asia and accidentally introduced to North America in the early 1900s, hammerhead worms prey on an essential part of a healthy ecosystem: earthworms. Identified by their half-moon shaped heads, they digest their victims by secreting a neurotoxin that can irritate humans with sensitive skin and sicken pets if eaten, Brown said.
Like slugs and snails, these creepy invaders can transmit harmful parasites to humans, which is why you should never handle them with bare hands, according to gardening experts.
Another thing you don’t want to do is cut them in half. Hammerhead worms primarily reproduce through fragmentation. Any part that breaks off will form its own head within 10 days. Basically, cutting one in half will give you two.
“Don’t cut them in half or anything like that,” Brown said. “Instead of one worm, you’ll end up with two or more. You don’t want that.”
There are no known controls to target the hammerhead worm as they seem to survive freezing temperatures. Gardeners can rid the soil of them by heating the soil to 93 degrees for five minutes. Otherwise, the predators are something gardeners have to live with.
Brown said the worms can be killed by sprinkling them with salt.
“They are similar to a slug in that they will die if covered in salt,” Brown said. “I’ve also read that you can put them in a bag of vinegar and throw them away. But salt is definitely easier.”
Monica Todd said Carr has been on the lookout for more worms.
“He’s brilliant and loves building things,” she said. “He’s been watching out for this worm. He took a video of it. He’s just intrigued by this.”
