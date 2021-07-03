Boaz 9 Cinema to close Aug. 31

Online movie streaming services and COVID-19 threw the knockout punches to the Boaz 9 Cinema.
Owner Frank Caracci said he intends to close his 9-screen theater at the end of August. It is currently the only indoor theater in Marshall County.
He also owns the Sand Moutain Drive-In and Frank’s Thunder Alley Bowling Alley, both of which will remain in operation as part of his company, Frank’s Entertainment.
“We have discussed this for a long time,” Caracci said by phone Thursday. “First with the whole pandemic and having to be closed for that. We still can’t get on our feet.
“And then, with movies being streamed online now, there’s nothing you can do. People don’t go out to the theater anymore unless something magical happens.”
The Boaz 9 Cinema boasts stadium seating, 100 percent digital projectors, 3-D movies and first-run movies on 9 different screens.
Caracci developed Frank’s Entertainment in the early 2000s. His intent was to offer weekend entertainment to the youth of Boaz and the surrounding area.
The bowling alley had bowling for all age groups, cosmic bowling on Saturday nights, dollar day and league bowling, in addition to an arcade and party rooms.
Caracci later re-opened the county’s only stadium seating theater and then added the Sand Mountain Drive-In located at 10480 U.S. 431 in Boaz.
“I’ve had the bowling alley for more than 20 years,” he said. “We’ve had the theater for 14 years.
“We’ve had a good run. Made a lot of memories. But it is what it is.”
The theater is located in the former outlet center, across the street from the city’s newly constructed recreation center.
In the next block is Frank’s Thunder Alley Bowling Alley. Caracci plans no changes to either the bowling alley or the drive-in. However, the drive-in is listed for sale. The drive-in has two screens with a projection building and fully equipped snack bar. Caracci just added new digital equipment to the drive-in as well. The parking area can accommodate up to 400 cars.
The drive-in is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. “rain or shine.” The first movie will begin when darkness permits. Price is $15 per carload.
“COVID-19 has taken out a lot of theaters around the country,” he said. “It has taken out a lot of theaters bigger than mine. You just can’t compete with the streaming anymore. It is what it is.”
