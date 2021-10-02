FYFFE — Class 3A, No. 1 Fyffe continued its dominance of archrival Plainview by whipping the eighth-ranked Bears 45-19 in Friday night’s Class 3A, Region 7 football game at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.
The Red Devils’ 13th consecutive victory over Plainview extended their school-record winning streak to 50 games. Head coach Paul Benefield’s team improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Region 7 standings.
Southern Columbia Area High School of Pennsylvania, who held the nation’s longest winning streak at 65, lost on Friday night. Now, the Red Devils own the nation’s longest winning streak.
Fyffe has won 63 straight regular season games, a state record. The Red Devils have won 52 in a row at home and 43 in a row in region play.
“It’s something that’s hard to even talk about because you haven’t got time to talk about it much, because you’ve got to play again,” Benefield said.
“There’s a lot of things involved in winning 50 games in a row. You’ve got to have good parents, good assistant coaches and players buying into what we talk to them about all the time. And, you need a little luck sometimes. You’ve got to be a little lucky.”
The Red Devils built a 19-0 advantage before Plainview found the scoreboard.
Kyle Dukes opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:58 left in the first quarter. Logan Anderson’s 19-yard TD run made it 13-0 with 3:45 on the clock.
Brodie Hicks’ 1-yard plunge pushed Fyffe’s margin to 19-0 just 39 seconds into the second period.
The Bears mishandled the kickoff, which forced them to start from their 1-yard line. They responded with a 99-yard scoring drive. Logan White capped the drive with a 58-yard scoring pass to Joseph Buchannan at the 7:07 mark. Anderson blocked the extra point.
A holding penalty wiped out an 18-yard TD run by Dukes with 5:11 remaining.
Dukes recovered a fumble at Plainview’s 19-yard line with 2:26 left, but the Red Devils failed to take advantage of the excellent field position. Dukes’ pass was broken up in the end zone on the final play of the first half.
The Red Devils took the second-half kickoff and drove for a touchdown.
Will Stephens’ juggling catch at the 1 converted a fourth-and-three from the 6. Hicks scored on the next play, and Balcazar’s point-after gave Fyffe a 26-6 cushion with 5:22 to go in the third quarter.
Plainview fumbled it away on the ensuing kickoff, putting Fyffe’s offense in business at the Bears’ 11. Dukes converted the turnover by flipping over the line from 1 yard out at the 3:09 mark. Balcazar missed the PAT, but the Red Devils led 32-6.
Fyffe’s Austin Mulligan partially blocked a punt, and the ball sailed across the line of scrimmage and into the arms of a diving Evan Chandler at the Bears’ 24.
Dukes followed a wall of blockers around left end as he dashed 19 yards to the end zone with 44.7 seconds to go. The extra point failed, but the Big Red Machine owned a 38-6 advantage.
Chandler recovered a fumble at Plainview’s 42 with 31.2 seconds remaining in the third. Eighth-grade reserve quarterback Aubrey Baker made the Bears pay, as he broke free around left end and dived into the end zone with 10:20 left in the fourth quarter. Balcazar kicked it to 45-6.
The Bears lost five fumbles on the night while the Red Devils didn’t commit a turnover.
White (from 2 yards) and Levi Brown (from 9 yards) scored fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Bears.
Fyffe rolled up 407 yards rushing while holding the Bears to 100. Dukes rushed 18 times for a game-best 141 yards.
Hicks ran 13 times for 67 yards, and Anderson had nine attempts for 63. Stephens had five carries for 60.
“I’m mighty proud of our kids tonight for hanging in there,” Benefield said. “We do some dumb things sometimes, but they play hard.”
