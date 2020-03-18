Hazel Jeanette Ray Lang
Guntersville
Hazel Jeanette Ray Lang, of Guntersville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
Services were held Monday, March 9, at the Rose Road Church of God with Rev. Nellon Smith and Rev. Rick Douglas officiating. Burial was in the Pineview Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to Shepard’s Cove Hospice.
She is survived by her sons, Dewayne (Suzanne), Neil (Jessica), and Kevin (Lisa) Ray; 11 grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister, Fay (Jesse) Stracener.
Arlen Nelson
Rainbow City
Arlen Nelson, 76, of Rainbow City, went to be with his Lord, March 15, 2020.
Arlen is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandra; son, Eric (Rachelle) Nelson; daughters, Teresa (Eddie) Noblett, Jami Kenner, Jill Ellis; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, May Nelson, Carolyn Ashley, Ida Noble.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at New Rockledge Church, located at 380 Rockledge Road in Attalla..
Rev. David Dunn and Rev. Doyle Spinks will officiate.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Edna LaRue Kean
Albertville
Edna LaRue Kean, 69, of Albertville, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. today, Thursday, March 19, at Shiloh Cemetery in Fort Payne.
She is survived by her son, Jason Kean (Heather); seven grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Jo Aaron, Kathy Jones, Bobbia Hudgins, Billy Busby, Rickey Busby, Tammy McKeehan.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Mary Nell Bates
Guntersville
Mary Nell Bates, 89, of Guntersville, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Services are today, Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.
Pamela Kay Hunt
Albertville
Pamela Kay Hunt, 60, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Hunt; daughter, Carrie Brock (Will); son, Stephen Hunt (Kelsey); three grandchildren; her father, Kenneth Colvin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Ronald Cline
Boaz
Ronald Cline, 85, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 17, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Darrell Huff officiated.
He is survived by his nieces, Peggy Burt (Ricky), Judy Vaughn (Roy); nephew, Brian Haygood.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.