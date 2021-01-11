As they were all season, the Alabama Crimson Tide proved unstoppable in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game, dominating Ohio State from start to finish, 52-24, to claim their 18th national title.
The scoring started early and often, and resulted in a record-setting night for Mac Jones and the Alabama (13-0) offense. Jones passed for a title game record 464 yards, and racked up five touchdowns through the air. Most of that damage was done by Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, who caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half before Smith left the game with a hand injury early in the third quarter. The 12 receptions and three touchdowns were both title game records. Running back Najee Harris totaled over 150 yards of total offense and three scores. The Alabama offense finished with more than 600 yards of total offense.
"Last year they said the dynasty was over," Smith said. "We don't stop, we keep reloading."
For his efforts in the first half, Smith was named the game's MVP, adding to his record-setting resume and career.
The victory also gave Nick Saban his seventh national title, passing Alabama legend Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most of any head coach in the AP Poll era. Six of those titles have come at Alabama, with his first national title won at LSU.
"To me, this is the ultimate team," Saban said. "I'm so proud of this group and what they've accomplished in going undefeated."
While the Tide offense went up and down the field at will, the defense was able to keep Ohio State's offense, that dominated Clemson in the semifinals, mostly in check. Justin Fields, who passed for six touchdowns in the semifinals, was held to just 194 yards and one score through the air, while Alabama held the Buckeyes to under 350 yards of total offense.
Defensively, lineman Christian Barmore was named the game's defensively.
"We work hard, we work hard every day," Barmore said. "We're the best."
Early on, the game had the makings of a potential classic before the Tide pulled away with a dominant second quarter.
On the opening possession, Alabama forced the Buckeyes into a 3-and-out, then marched 78 yards in 12 plays, capped off by a Harris 1-yard run on fourth down for the early 7-0 lead.
Ohio State responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive, with Master Teague scoring the first of his two touchdowns from 8-yards out. Teague filled in for Trey Sermon, who was injured on the opening play, and rushed for 65 yards and a pair of scores.
Alabama countered that score, Alabama again marched down the field, going 75-yards in 11 plays before Jones and Smith hooked up for the first of their three scores.
After another Ohio State punt, Jones made his one mistake on the evening, coughing up a fumble inside the Alabama 20. Two plays later, Teague scored his second touchdown to knot the game 14-14.
The rest of the game was all Alabama from there, again going 75 yards for a score, this time with Jones hitting Harris for a 26-yard catch and run and a 21-14 lead. Ohio State responded with a field goal, but then Alabama showcased its big play offense. Smith and Jones hooked up for their second score to cap a five play, 75 yard drive, highlighted by a Jones to Smith 42-yard connection, then hooked up on their third score, this one from 42 yards, to stretch the lead to 35-17 heading into halftime.
In the second half, Ohio State got as close as 14 after Fields tossed a 20-yard score, but that was followed up with Jones hitting Slade Bolden for his first career receiving touchdown, the Harris rushing for his second touchdown for the game's final margin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.