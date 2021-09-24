GURLEY — Class 5A, No. 7 Guntersville broke open a close game in the second half and rolled to a 44-21 victory over Madison County in Friday night’s non-region football matchup at Tiger Stadium.
Head coach Lance Reese’s Wildcats won their fifth consecutive game, improving to 5-1. They resume 5A, Region 7 play next week when they host Sardis.
The first of Logan Pate’s three touchdown runs gave Guntersville a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
Brandon Fussell finished the night with three TD receptions. Cole McCarty delivered Fussell his first TD pass, making it 13-0 in the second period.
The Tigers cut Guntersville’s advantage to 13-7. Late in the first half, Tristen Palacios nailed a field goal, giving GHS a 16-7 cushion at intermission.
Madison County chopped it to 16-14 early in the third period, but the Wildcats seized command by responding with 21 unanswered points.
Pate’s 3-yard TD run extended the Wildcats’ lead to 23-14. He then rushed 6 yards for a score, stretching it to 30-14.
Pate connected with Fussell for a 30-yard scoring pass, pushing Guntersville’s advantage to 37-14 with eight minutes remaining in the fourth period.
The Tigers responded with a touchdown, but Guntersville added a late TD to seal the victory.
Pate rushed 26 times for 194 yards. McCarty closed 17-of-22 passing for 190 yards and two TDs.
Cooper Davidson paced the GHS receiving corps with seven catches for 90 yards. Fussell had six catches for 78 yards.
