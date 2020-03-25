Maggy Perez for the women and Adrien Gonzalez for the men were the overall winners in the Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Race to Remember on March 7.
The annual 5K event started and finished on the Albertville High School campus.
Gonzalez, 41, led all runners with a time of 19 minutes, 42 seconds. Perez, 39, completed the course in a time of 23:52.
The top three finishers in each age group were:
FEMALE DIVISION
0-9
1. Carolina Rainey, 8, 43:51
2. Olivia Masters, 9, 55:56
3. Kennedi Burke, 8, 1:03.17
10-14
1. Lanette St. John, 14, 33:39
2. Elizabeth Willoughby, 10, 35:04
3. Stephanie Tidwell, 14, 43:51
15-19
1. Heather Wood, 18, 32:12
2. Arieth Martinez, 19, 33:37
3. Emma Knight, 17, 37:22
20-24
1. Cloie Bridges, 21, 27:33
2. Emily Tensley, 23, 27:38
3. Morgan Ingram, 21, 38:15
25-29
1. Kelli Sheridan, 25, 30:27
2. Janeth Perez, 27, 31:21
3. Brittni Wiseman, 28, 32:03
30-34
1. Elena Kulpa, 34, 27:04
2. Julie Clark, 31, 31:18
3. Ashley Watkins, 33, 35:14
35-39
1. Rebeca Salazar, 37, 26:04
2. Amy Everett, 37, 30:18
3. Courtney Hales, 37, 31:30
40-44
1. Tabitha Evans, 42, 27:50
2. Brooke Vining, 43, 28:09
3. Becky Stokes, 42, 30:34
45-49
1. Rachel Brown, 48, 26:59
2. Sonya Elkins, 48, 27:46
3. Francesca Cerimele, 46, 27:46
50-54
1. Sonja Hard, 51, 31:28
2. Amanda Herman, 51, 34:33
3. Anita Payne, 51, 36:57
55-59
1. Tammy Baker, 55, 31:29
2. Angela Samples, 57, 36:53
3. Phyllis Hunter, 59, 38:51
60-64
1. Ruth Ryder, 63, 44:01
2. Brenda Siler, 63, 45:26
3. Renee Quillin, 64, 46:54
65-69
1. Phyllis Cagle, 65, 50:35
2. Patricia Lowe, 67, 53:17
3. Judy Bollinger, 65, 54:58
70-79
1. Sandra Davis, 73, 52:35
2. Phiba Higgins, 78, 55:07
80-89
1. Jean McCrady, 86, 46:40
2. Billie Cragg, 83, 52:26
MALE DIVISION
0-9
1. Samuel Willoughby, 8, 32:48
2. Cole Everett, 9, 36:00
3. Holden Smith, 6, 45:38
10-14
1. Andres Gutierrez, 12, 22:47
2. Hunter Smith, 12, 24:51
3. Kore Arvie, 13, 28:16
15-19
1. Antonio Gutierrez, 17, 20:15
2. Steven Garcia, 16, 20:17
3. Yahir Hernandez, 16, 20:21
20-24
1. Nathan Henderson, 20, 32:07
2. Chris Short, 23, 32:47
3. Austin Carroll, 22, 38:51
25-29
1. Anthony Roque, 27, 22:32
2. Jose Gomez, 28, 25:43
3. Robert Pirando, 28, 27:03
30-34
1. Lee Hughes, 32, 22:58
2. Blake Gilliland, 32, 23:47
3. Brad Massengale, 31, 27:22
35-39
1. Patrick O’Brien, 37, 20:59
2. Greg Hicks, 38, 21:41
3. Jose Roque, 38, 22:12
40-44
1. Adalberto Silva, 42, 21:52
2. Charlie Cook, 43, 24:46
3. Christopher Cook, 43, 24:56
45-49
1. Martin Silva, 49, 21:23
2. Arturo Ramos Pascual, 48, 23:24
3. Lauro Roque, 49, 23:39
50-54
1. Lonnie Stanfield, 51, 25:40
2. Agustin Gomez, 51, 26:59
3. Raul Garduno, 51, 28:59
55-59
1. Randy Turner, 57, 25:19
2. Alan Dalton, 59, 25:22
3. Shannon Brown, 56, 27:19
60-64
1. Keith Knight, 60, 26:18
2. Larry Dawson, 64, 35:21
3. Edward O’Neal, 60, 36:24
65-69
1. Phil Miller, 69, 26:15
2. Richard Siler, 66, 29:53
70-79
1. Jim Upton, 75, 27:18
80-89
1. Mac McCrady, 88, 51:36
Visit racetoremember.run for complete age group results.
