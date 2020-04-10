During this difficult time, it’s easy to be discouraged. It’s easy to feel like no one seems to be bothered by our individual struggles and even feel hopeless.
But The Reporter cares.
We know this is a difficult time for our readers, advertisers — the entire community, so if you or your business needs help, give us a call and we’ll help you the best we can.
It’s probably been evident to our readers that our focus in the newsroom has been geared toward the COVID-19 pandemic more than anything, and that probably isn’t going to change for a while. But we don’t want to just write about the “doom and gloom” caused by the outbreak.
If you, your business, church, organization or someone you know has some positive news within the community, share it with us.
Sand Mountain isn’t just our namesake; it’s our home. That means you — the community — are our family.
And, together, we’ll get through this.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.