Before Lance Smith was ever officially hired at West End for football and basketball coaching duties, he was working with the players at the school as a volunteer assistant with head football coach Derek Sewell.
And when the chance to takeover the varsity basketball job opened up, along with becoming Sewell’s defensive coordinator for the Patriots, it seemed like perfect timing as everything fell into place in late June for Smith.
That relationship-building with the players getting a head start is a big plus in his eyes, particularly at a small school like West End where many of the football players will make up his basketball roster come the winter.
“It’s a really big help being around those athletes, especially coming into a new job and a new situation.” Smith explained. “Because I’ve been around those young men in football and those workouts, it helps a lot to build rapport, they know you, you know the kids and you know a lot about them and it helps build those relationships you need to be successful in what you’re doing. Plus, it allows you when you’re coaching those two sports in a small school to get a young man out that plays football but might not play basketball or reversed, that’s important in a small school because you have to have those athletes out and playing all the sports at a small school to be successful consistently.”
Smith, who went to Ashville High School in the late 80s and is a graduate of Jacksonville State, brings a wealth of head coaching experience with him to the Patriots, both in basketball and football. While at JSU he was a student-coach at Ashville in both football and basketball before moving to St. Clair County where and then Glencoe, where he was the head football coach for three seasons. From there, he moved to Ohatchee where he was head basketball coach and defensive coordinator, before returning back to St. Clair County where he was the defensive coordinator then head basketball coach for eight seasons before joining Sewell at Ragland to be their defensive coordinator.
For Smith, he admits he’s a little behind on basketball despite the early spring start in football, with the hire in late June limiting his chance to get to see the basketball team up close.
“That allowed me to meet a lot of young men and the players and to be around them and get to know them in the spring,” Smith added. “But it was the end of June before I officially got hired, so I didn’t get to do a whole lot with the basketball team this summer, I did get to see them practice a few times and was in the gym with them a couple times this summer but there wasn’t a lot with the restrictions from the AHSAA, I didn’t get to work as much with them as I’d have liked to, but that’s the way it is sometimes in these situations when a job opens late, you have to work through that as a coach and as players.”
A for what Smith is hoping to instill in the players and coaches in both sports, it’s about establishing consistency, a word he continued to bring up in all aspects of both sports.
“That’s the most important thing when it comes to sports,” Smith said. “And it doesn’t matter what sport it is, you have to have consistency out of your players, out of your coaches, and everything has to have consistency in performance. If you can get them consistently working, they show up every day, consistently practice hard, consistently show up to the weight room, consistently show up to summer, they consistently show up ready to practice, they’ll continue to get better, and as your get better, that performance will improve and when that happens, then the confidence comes. And once you do that you can have a consistency year in year out, so that’s the big thing is trying to entrench in these young people is you have to have a consistency in your performance, because if you don’t somebody somewhere will outwork you and they’re going to move ahead.”
Smith is joined by his wife Kristi, along with their sons Colby and Seth.
