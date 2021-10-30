CLASS 7A
Baker 51, Davidson 35
Central-Phenix City 53, Oxford 7
Fairhope 49, Murphy 18
Foley 37, Alma B ryant 0
Grissom 40, Hazel Green 34
Huntsville 21, Decatur 7
IMG Academy 27, Auburn 17
Jeff Davis 35, Park Crossing 7
Prattville 43, Bob Jones 3
Theodore 47, Mary Montgomery 7
Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0
CLASS 6A
Arab 45, Boaz 14
Baldwin County 49, LeFlore 8
Benjamin Russell 35, Sylacauga 28
Briarwood Christian 40, Corner 15
Brookwood 69, Oak Grove 14
Calera 31, Chelsea 21
Carver-Montgomery 14, Greenville 8
Chilton County 14, Marbury 10
Citronelle 6, Leroy 2
Clay-Chalkville 48, Oak Mountain 0
Fort Payne 32, North Jackson 7
Gardendale 27, Florence 14
Gulf Shores 55, Satsuma 6
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Demopolis 7
Hueytown 57, Spain Park 21
Jackson-Olin 48, Wenonah 7
Jasper 41, Bessemer City 14
Minor 35, Woodlawn 14
Mountain Brook 34, Austin 0
Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7
Pelham 10, Homewood 7
Pell City 50, Mae Jemison 26
Pinson Valley 15, Lee-Montgomery 14
Spanish Fort 31, Daphne 17
Stanhope Elmore 31, Smiths Station 25
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 25, Piedmont 20
Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3
Beauregard 35, Holt 0
Central Clay County 30, Handley 16
Fairfield 34, Central-Tuscaloosa 19
Fairview 57, Holly Pond 16
Guntersville 49, Albertville 28
Jemison 21, Elmore County 10
John Carroll Catholic 49, St. Clair County 0
Lee-Huntsville 43, Westminster Christian 40
Moody22, Springville 13
Parker 42, Mortimer Jordan 14
Pike Road 41, B.T. Washington 6
Shelby County 35, Talladega 21
St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Vigor 20
Tallassee 41, Carroll 35
UMS-Wright 31, Helena 0
West Point 69, Curry 20
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 31, Montgomery Academy 21
American Christian 55, Mars Hill Bible 36
Ashville 33, Weaver 6
Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16
Bullock County 1, Carver-Birmingham 0, forfeit
Cleburne County 55, Randolph County 6
DAR 39, Brindlee Mountain 2
Deshler 41, Colbert County 0
Etowah 27, Southside-Gadsden 14
Fayette County 24, Red Bay 20
Fultondale 64, Tarrant 0
Gordo 43, Pickens County 14
Hancevulle 24, Elkmont 6
Madison Academy 34, Russellville 20
Mobile Christian 27, B.C. Rain 16
Montevallo 20, Maplesville 7
New Hope 47, R.A. Hubbard 38
Northside 45, Sipsey Valley 13
Priceville 55, St. John Paul II Catholic 0
Rogers 21, Lexington 13
Saint James 42, Trinity Presbyterian 35
St. Michael Catholic 48, Millry 6
White Plains 27, Pleasant Valley 6
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 25, Elberta 27
Carbon Hill 43, Brilliant 0
Chickasaw 66, Francis Marion 0
Childersburg 39, Fayetteville 0
Clements 54, Hatton 30
Colbert Heights 14, Wilson 6
Cottage Hill Christian 17, St. Luke’s Episcopal 12
Danville 35, Lawrence County 28
East Lawrence 47, Sheffield 34
Excel 54, Monroe County 8
Flomaton 42, Escambia County 0
Fyffe 45, Scottsboro 7
Geraldine 53, Crossville 0
Greensboro 20, Greene County 18
Hale County 21, Lamar County 14
Hokes Bluff 42, Sardis 12
J.B. Pennington 28, Locust Fork 7
Northside Methodist 12, Ashford 8
Oakman 26, Cordova 12
Ohatchee 47, Munford 20
Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8
Plainview 49, Glencoe 13
Providence Christian 33, Florala 20
Reeltown 40, Holtville 26
Slocomb 58 Geneva County 20
Southside-Selma 34, Dallas County 14
Sylvania 42, North Sand Mountain 20
Thomasville 15, Clarke County 14
T.R. miller 40, W.S. Neal 16
Vinemont 30, Cold Springs 6
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 37, Pike County 21
Aliceville 38, Linden 8
Central Coosa 60, Talladega County Central 20
Cleveland 42, Susan Moore 19
G.W. Long 21, Houston Academy 20
Highland Home 43, Loachapoka 0
Horseshoe Bend 14, Woodland 6
LaFayette 30, Beulah 0
Luverne 41, Georgiana 7
Orange Beach 35, McIntosh 14
Pisgah 20, Douglas 7
R.C. Hatch 34, Sumter Central 0
Sand Rock 47, Cedar Bluff 13
Section 53, Woodville 6
Southeastern 39, Appalachian 7
Spring Garden 21, Wadley 19
Sulligent 43, South Lamar 21
Tanner 42, Waterloo 16
Tharptown 28, Vina 0
Thorsby 36, Billingsley 14
Vincent 34, Prattville Christian 6
Westbrook Christian 37, Donoho 26
Whitesburg Christian 35, Coosa Christian 28
Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 24
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 20, A.L. Johnson 16
Brantley 29, Charles Henderson 15
Central-Hayneville 33, Calhoun 0
Gaylesville 52, Alabama School/Deaf 16
Keith 14, Isabella 7
Lynn 41, Cherokee 0
Meek 22, Sumiton Christian 20
Ragland 44, Asbury 6
Red Level 49, J.F. Shields 6
Southern Choctaw 49, Washington County 20
Spring Garden 21, Wadley 19
Valley Head 27, Collinsville 14
Winterboro 34, Berry 20
