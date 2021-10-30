CLASS 7A

Baker 51, Davidson 35

Central-Phenix City 53, Oxford 7

Fairhope 49, Murphy 18

Foley 37, Alma B ryant 0

Grissom 40, Hazel Green 34

Huntsville 21, Decatur 7

IMG Academy 27, Auburn 17

Jeff Davis 35, Park Crossing 7

Prattville 43, Bob Jones 3

Theodore 47, Mary Montgomery 7

Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0

CLASS 6A

Arab 45, Boaz 14

Baldwin County 49, LeFlore 8

Benjamin Russell 35, Sylacauga 28

Briarwood Christian 40, Corner 15

Brookwood 69, Oak Grove 14

Calera 31, Chelsea 21

Carver-Montgomery 14, Greenville 8

Chilton County 14, Marbury 10

Citronelle 6, Leroy 2

Clay-Chalkville 48, Oak Mountain 0

Fort Payne 32, North Jackson 7

Gardendale 27, Florence 14

Gulf Shores 55, Satsuma 6

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Demopolis 7

Hueytown 57, Spain Park 21

Jackson-Olin 48, Wenonah 7

Jasper 41, Bessemer City 14

Minor 35, Woodlawn 14

Mountain Brook 34, Austin 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7

Pelham 10, Homewood 7

Pell City 50, Mae Jemison 26

Pinson Valley 15, Lee-Montgomery 14

Spanish Fort 31, Daphne 17

Stanhope Elmore 31, Smiths Station 25

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 25, Piedmont 20

Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3

Beauregard 35, Holt 0

Central Clay County 30, Handley 16

Fairfield 34, Central-Tuscaloosa 19

Fairview 57, Holly Pond 16

Guntersville 49, Albertville 28

Jemison 21, Elmore County 10

John Carroll Catholic 49, St. Clair County 0

Lee-Huntsville 43, Westminster Christian 40

Moody22, Springville 13

Parker 42, Mortimer Jordan 14

Pike Road 41, B.T. Washington 6

Shelby County 35, Talladega 21

St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Vigor 20

Tallassee 41, Carroll 35

UMS-Wright 31, Helena 0

West Point 69, Curry 20

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 31, Montgomery Academy 21

American Christian 55, Mars Hill Bible 36

Ashville 33, Weaver 6

Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16

Bullock County 1, Carver-Birmingham 0, forfeit

Cleburne County 55, Randolph County 6

DAR 39, Brindlee Mountain 2

Deshler 41, Colbert County 0

Etowah 27, Southside-Gadsden 14

Fayette County 24, Red Bay 20

Fultondale 64, Tarrant 0

Gordo 43, Pickens County 14

Hancevulle 24, Elkmont 6

Madison Academy 34, Russellville 20

Mobile Christian 27, B.C. Rain 16

Montevallo 20, Maplesville 7

New Hope 47, R.A. Hubbard 38

Northside 45, Sipsey Valley 13

Priceville 55, St. John Paul II Catholic 0

Rogers 21, Lexington 13

Saint James 42, Trinity Presbyterian 35

St. Michael Catholic 48, Millry 6

White Plains 27, Pleasant Valley 6

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 25, Elberta 27

Carbon Hill 43, Brilliant 0

Chickasaw 66, Francis Marion 0

Childersburg 39, Fayetteville 0

Clements 54, Hatton 30

Colbert Heights 14, Wilson 6

Cottage Hill Christian 17, St. Luke’s Episcopal 12

Danville 35, Lawrence County 28

East Lawrence 47, Sheffield 34

Excel 54, Monroe County 8

Flomaton 42, Escambia County 0

Fyffe 45, Scottsboro 7

Geraldine 53, Crossville 0

Greensboro 20, Greene County 18

Hale County 21, Lamar County 14

Hokes Bluff 42, Sardis 12

J.B. Pennington 28, Locust Fork 7

Northside Methodist 12, Ashford 8

Oakman 26, Cordova 12

Ohatchee 47, Munford 20

Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8

Plainview 49, Glencoe 13

Providence Christian 33, Florala 20

Reeltown 40, Holtville 26

Slocomb 58 Geneva County 20

Southside-Selma 34, Dallas County 14

Sylvania 42, North Sand Mountain 20

Thomasville 15, Clarke County 14

T.R. miller 40, W.S. Neal 16

Vinemont 30, Cold Springs 6

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 37, Pike County 21

Aliceville 38, Linden 8

Central Coosa 60, Talladega County Central 20

Cleveland 42, Susan Moore 19

G.W. Long 21, Houston Academy 20

Highland Home 43, Loachapoka 0

Horseshoe Bend 14, Woodland 6

LaFayette 30, Beulah 0

Luverne 41, Georgiana 7

Orange Beach 35, McIntosh 14

Pisgah 20, Douglas 7

R.C. Hatch 34, Sumter Central 0

Sand Rock 47, Cedar Bluff 13

Section 53, Woodville 6

Southeastern 39, Appalachian 7

Spring Garden 21, Wadley 19

Sulligent 43, South Lamar 21

Tanner 42, Waterloo 16

Tharptown 28, Vina 0

Thorsby 36, Billingsley 14

Vincent 34, Prattville Christian 6

Westbrook Christian 37, Donoho 26

Whitesburg Christian 35, Coosa Christian 28

Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 24

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 20, A.L. Johnson 16

Brantley 29, Charles Henderson 15

Central-Hayneville 33, Calhoun 0

Gaylesville 52, Alabama School/Deaf 16

Keith 14, Isabella 7

Lynn 41, Cherokee 0

Meek 22, Sumiton Christian 20

Ragland 44, Asbury 6

Red Level 49, J.F. Shields 6

Southern Choctaw 49, Washington County 20

Spring Garden 21, Wadley 19

Valley Head 27, Collinsville 14

Winterboro 34, Berry 20

