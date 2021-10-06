A Decatur woman attempting to help a stray dog died Saturday night. Christina Nicole Green, 31, of Decatur, died Saturday night after she walked into the path of a pickup truck.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Green had spotted a stray dog on U.S. 431 near the Lazy Boy Furniture Shop. She was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled over to try to help the dog. Green exited the vehicle, crossed the northbound lanes of U.S. 431, crossed the median and was then hit by a 2010 Chevrolet truck traveling in the southbound lane.
The accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Smith said. Green was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured and stayed on the scene to assist in the investigation.
Smith said the driver consented to toxicology tests and was cooperative with investigating officers. A witness reported the driver of the truck was driving the speed limit and showed no signs of reckless driving.
Green’s family members say she had just celebrated her birthday last week and was riding in the truck with her fiancé, who witnessed the accident.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing, Smith said. However, he does not believe any charges will be filed in the case.
Smith had no information regarding the dog and what happened to it. About an hour after the wreck occurred on U.S. 431, a second wreck was reported at the intersection of Solitude Avenue and Nelson Road.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, Sarah York, 80, of Edgemont Circle, Albertville, was travelling on Nelson Road when she apparently suffered a medical emergency,
causing her to lose control of her 2008 Toyota Rav 4. York ran the stop sign at Nelson Road and Solitude Avenue, striking an embankment before overturning and coming to rest on the vehicle’s roof.
Albertville Police and Fire and Rescue units responded, extricating York from the car. She sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Huntsville Hospital via a medical helicopter. Smith said officers report York was not wearing a seatbelt, but airbags did deploy during the accident.
As of Monday afternoon, York remained in Huntsville Hospital. Her condition was not known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.