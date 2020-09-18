This is an opinion piece.
In politics, opinions are a dime a dozen. Everyone’s got their own ideas of what works best, and 90% of those are impractical.
Thankfully, we have a more reliable metric to help us navigate the increasingly partisan political landscape: the science.
When it comes to issues like climate change or the coronavirus, President Donald Trump has been accused of not believing the science. For that matter, so has Tommy Tuberville, one of his alleged sycophants.
If you don’t like those guys, I bet it’s because you believe the science.
You know it’s “settled” with “overwhelming evidence,” that all scientists agree with the science. That’s why they call it ‘the science.’ There’s no debating the science.
With the election fast approaching, it’s become more clear which political party is, in fact, the party of science.
One believes in biology — another word for the science — and in the absolute fluidity of gender, while the other is full of men and women who hold to the archaic, binary notion of male and female.
Using the science of hindsight, one party has devised a solid pandemic response plan based on new evidence while the other tried to remain positive, content with being caught as unprepared as everyone else in the world was.
It’s got to be obvious to you by now which is the party of science. But if you still aren’t sure, then maybe Scientific American magazine will change your mind.
After being in print for nearly 200 years without ever endorsing a presidential candidate, the magazine has stuck its neck out for Democrat Job Biden in order to save the science.
This is an actual quote from the magazine’s endorsement: “The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people—because he rejects evidence and science.”
However, to show that science is not a political mistress, Laura Helmuth, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, said, “We hope that people who’ve historically been Republicans ... will feel included in this endorsement. ... We hope that anybody who’s concerned about using science and using the best evidence will feel comfortable voting for Joe Biden this time.”
Who wouldn’t feel comfortable voting for Biden? The science deniers, that’s who.
When it comes to COVID-19, Biden obviously takes the science far more seriously than his opponent does. Biden quarantined himself in his basement for months and has vowed to do his darndest to enforce a nationwide mask mandate.
If the science of oenology has taught us anything, it’s that things get better with age, and Biden will be the oldest president ever at 78 if he takes office next year.
If you’re still worried about that, then you must not have seen the video of him cruising around on his bike down a wide, flat path (with a mask on).
So next time you find yourself in a debate, political or otherwise, instead of formulating a coherent argument, just point to the science.
The secret to using the science effectively is to only pick the experts or data that agrees with your opinions, if you use any at all.
You might worry that simply saying “the science” is so broad and vague that you won’t know what you’re talking about. But if you do it right, neither will your opponent.
Daniel Taylor is news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.