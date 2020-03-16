DOUGLAS — Douglas senior pitcher Madison Wright tossed a perfect game to power her team to a 9-0 victory over Crossville in a Class 5A, Area 13 softball game March 12.
Wright struck out 17 while allowing no hits and no walks. The 5A, No. 10 Eagles also played error-free on defense.
Camille Thompson batted 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Kayla Echols closed 2-for-4 with a run, and Makenzi Sides finished 2-for-4.
Carlie Camp went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI, and Hailey Johnson was 1-for-4 with two runs. MacKinley Portillo batted 1-for-4 with a double and two runs.
Anna Matthews walked twice and scored two runs for the Eagles. Kayla Camp contributed one RBI while Mallory Ackles scored a run.
Douglas 10, NSM 0: Portillo’s perfect pitching, combined with a six-run fourth inning, sent the Eagles to a five-inning rout of North Sand Mountain on March 10.
Portillo hurled a perfect game. She allowed no hits and no walks while striking out 10. The Eagles committed no errors.
Sides stroked two doubles while Matthews, Portillo and Thompson all doubled once.
Sides led Douglas’ 12-hit attack by batting 3-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. Portillo closed 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Thompson went 2-for-4 with two runs.
Wright was 1-for-1 with one run and two RBIs, and Carlie Camp ended the day 1-for-2 with one run. Johnson and Matthews both batted 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI, and Echols went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Ackles scored two runs and Chloe Green one.
