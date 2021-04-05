For six innings, Albertville hung tough with visiting Wetumpka on the final day of the Albertville Invitational, but the guests spoiled the Saturday morning game with 10 runs in the top of the seventh to earn a 16-5 win over the Aggies.
Wetumpka jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before the Aggies battled back with a pair of runs in both the fourth and sixth innings, cutting the lead to 6-4. But that’s when Wetumpka exploded at the plate, sending 14 hitters in the inning, scoring four of those runs courtesy or errors and walks.
At the plate for the Aggies, Hayden Howard and Andy Howard each had a pair of hits, with Andy coming around to score twice. Tristan Golden and Landen Peppers each had a double in the loss, with Golden and Connor Lowery each driving in a run.
Albertville finished the week-long event with a 1-2 mark, falling by a 3-1 margin on Thursday to Hayden, and earning a 15-5 win over New Hope in their opening game on Monday.
Huntsville slugs past Guntersville, 15-5
Despite taking an early lead on Saturday, the middle innings were all Huntsville on Satruday, with the hosts scoring multiple runs in four-straight innings to pile up a 15-5 win over Guntersville.
The Wildcats took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but Huntsville answered with three in the bottom of the frame, before Guntersville answered with three of their own in the third to re-take the lead, 4-3. From there it was all Huntsville though, scoring five in the third, three in the fourth, and three in the fifth to take the lead for good before a solo run in the sixth halted the game early.
At the plate, Guntersville collected six doubles in the loss, with Jackson Adcock, Sam Canady, Chase Cornelius, Dee Green, Logan Pate, Evan Taylor each collecting one. Green also added a single to finish with twho hits, while Cornelius drove in a pair. Wildcats also collected seven walks.
Guntersville drops to 8-13 on the season with the loss.
