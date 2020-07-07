A four-vehicle wreck Sunday claimed the life of a Georgia woman.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, Teresa Clark, of Hamilton, Georgia, was pronounced dead the scene just after noon on U.S. 431 near H.T. Greer Road, in front of Junior Compton Motors.
Traffic Homicide Investigators said Steven Johnson, of Albertville, was driving a 2012 Chevy Malibu southbound on U.S. 431. Clark was driving a 2017 Toyota Prius, also southbound, when the vehicles made contact.
The impact sent Clark’s vehicle across the center median into the northbound lanes of U.S. 431, where the car was struck by other vehicles.
Also involved in the accident were Jacob Babb, no address listed, driving an Infinity SUV and Karia Sierra-Venegas, of Huntsville, driving a Toyota 4-Runner.
Clark’s vehicle was struck by Babb’s vehicle, which then overturned, before being pushed into to Venegas’s vehicle.
Smith said Babb, his wife and two male juveniles were transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Names were not available for the trio of patients.
No injuries were reported from the occupants of the other two vehicles.
Debris was strewn across the roadway and along the side of the road for several yards. Traffic was detoured onto H.T. Greer Road for many hours.
Smith said investigators remained on the scene until after 7 p.m. Sunday probing the scene.
Complicating the case was the fact Clark was not a local resident, Smith said.
“We were finally able to track down her sister in Harris County, Georgia and notify her at about 10 p.m.,” he said.
However, Clark and her partner were apparently in the Guntersville area over the weekend working on a parcel of land where they planned to build a home after retirement.
“Her partner came to the police department about the time we made an identification,” he said. “It is just a sad set of circumstances.”
At this time, no charges have been filed and the cause of the accident “would just be speculation” Smith said.
