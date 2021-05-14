Jurors began deliberating the fate of 37-year-old Daniel Herring on Friday. Herring is accused of sexually abusing a then-6-year-old female relative in 2017.
Herring’s current girlfriend, his parents and finally Herring testified Thursday before the defense rested its case just before 4 p.m.
Herring categorically denied all allegations against him during his testimony, saying “I’m innocent.”
Herring’s attorney Enza Giles asked him repeatedly if he had touched the alleged victim in any way.
“Did you ever touch her sexually? Did you have sex with her? Did you ever have sexual contact with her,” Giles asked as soon as Herring took the stand. Herring replied “no” without hesitation to all the questions.
Herring also denied ever being caught in his mobile home alone with the alleged victim, even after others – including his estranged wife – testified to walking into the home to see the alleged victim holding her underwear and shorts and Herring looking disheveled.
“She came in on her own to use the restroom,” Herring said. “I was on the couch. She startled me. She went right to the restroom. She had her pants and panties in her hand because she had messed herself.
“When the others came in the house, they surprised me. No one asked why she had no clothes on. No one believed her. There was boo boo (his slang for feces) in the toilet.”
Herring’s father, Eddie Herring, testified he had never seen Daniel Herring act inappropriate with the alleged victim.
Eddie Herring testified the alleged victim said Daniel Herring had touched her the day before a DHR investigator came to the home to investigate allegations made to a school counselor by the alleged victim in September 2017.
Eddie Herring said he did not believe the alleged victim. Eddie Herring testified he spoke to Daniel Herring about the allegations the child made, but Daniel Herring denied them. Eddie Herring said he believed his son.
“If I would have believed her, I would have stomped him,” Eddie Herring said.
Eddie Herring testified he did love the alleged victim but doesn’t believe her story. He also loves his son and believes him.
Under cross examination by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray, Eddie Herring admitted he did not call DHR or police to report what the child alleged happened.
“I was going to take her to the doctor the next day, but DHR was there before I got home from work and took the children away,” Eddie Herring said.
Elizabeth Herring, Daniel’s mother, testified next, stating the alleged victim told her about Daniel Herring touching her inappropriately the day before DHR investigators came to the house.
“I believed her at first,” Elizabeth Herring said, although she never explained what changed her mind to not believe the child.
Elizabeth Herring remains in the Marshall County Jail on witness tampering and obstruction of a judicial proceeding charges after family members accused her of following and chasing them around the parking lot of the courthouse, yelling and screaming at them while taking photos of their vehicle license plates. She was arrested Wednesday shortly after the alleged victim took the stand.
During testimony Thursday, Elizabeth Herring testified she was only saying hello to the relatives and that she took photos of the license plates to give to attorneys in another case as a way to find out where they lived so the attorney could serve them with papers.
Giles rested the defense case just before 4 p.m. Thursday and asked Judge Chris Abel to release Daniel Herring on bail.
Herring had been arrested and charged with contempt after he made obscene gestures toward his attorney in the courtroom earlier in the week.
Giles said Herring’s arrest “surprised and shocked” Herring but that he has “seen the errors of his ways,” understanding now that his behavior was “not conducive to the judicial process.”
Abel denied the request, saying he was shocked as well to see a defendant show such disrespect in a courtroom.
“Not 10 feet in front of me he flew birds to his attorney in such a display of disrespect,” Abel said. “That shocked me.
“I’m not changing my mind today. He will remain in custody.”
Others testifying during the three-day trial were a school counselor who testified the alleged victim admitted to her that Daniel Herring had “raped” her; a woman who had dated and lived with the defendant’s brother, Joey, who testified she received a phone call from the alleged victim’s former stepmother telling her about the allegations and who the alleged victim later spoke to about the allegations; and a nurse from Crisis Services of North Alabama who conducted a medical exam and collected a “rape kit” on the child.
If convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 – a Class B felony - Herring could face between 10 and 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.