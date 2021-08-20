A Boaz man faces rape charges following an assault in Boaz.
According to Assistant Chief Michael Abercrombie, BPD detectives received a call from Family Services of North Alabama regarding a reported sexual assault that had taken place at a residence in Boaz.
The victim was interviewed, and the police identified the suspect at 19-year-old Cupertino Bonifacio Mendez-Nolasco, of Boaz.
He was interviewed by police and admitted to the assault.
Mendez-Nolasco was arrested and charged with first-degree rape on Aug. 18. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $100,000 bond.
