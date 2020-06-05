The Carver family had their lives turned upside down earlier this year when they tragically lost their youngest son, John Luke, in a four-wheeling accident. But even in death, the 6-year-old has been an inspiration to all who knew him. Now, his memory will live on in the hearts of many across the globe as people in Honduras receive homes, many for the first time, thanks to the John Luke Carver Homes of Hope Foundation.
“Since John Luke has gone to his heavenly home, I have been steadfast in knowing God has a great plan to use [him] to glorify His kingdom and to bring others to know Him,” John Luke’s mother, Johnna, wrote in a Facebook post.
The Carver family partnered with the ministry, In the Midst Honduras, to set up the foundation after they were unable to attend a planned mission trip to Honduras due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am so excited to partner with [the ministry] to start the [foundation],” Carver wrote. ”We’ve had so many confirmations from God that this is what we are supposed to be doing… I know God is going to use this in a mighty way.”
Carver said the idea for the foundation was sparked by a dream she had of John Luke living and working in Honduras to bring people to Christ. She told her dream to friend and founder of In the Midst, Kim Pate, who ultimately devised a plan to make it into a reality, if only in spirit.
Through the foundation, John Luke’s family and all who donate would be helping provide housing and food to people in need in some of the poorest and most rural areas of Honduras.
The ministry is seeking donations to help as many Hondurans as it can. For just $1,900, the ministry would be able to build a home and supply a family with enough groceries to move in.
“Our goal is to supply them with groceries, prenatal care or whatever their immediate need is after we provide them with their home,” Carver told The Reporter.
So far, the foundation has received more than $1,000, not counting a recent collection taken by the Carver’s church, Carlisle Baptist Church.
“Every donation, large or small, will be used to help build homes in John Luke’s memory and for the glory of God,” the ministry stated. “John Luke’s family has already made the first donation to the Homes of Hope Foundation, and we hope that others will do the same so that John Luke’s legacy can live on by giving hope to Hondurans in need.”
According to Sardis City Police Chief James Harp, John Luke was riding four-wheelers with his older brother at his home on Smith Chapel Road on Thursday, March 27, when he apparently lost control and fell into a nearby pond. He was taken to the hospital where he soon died as a result of his injuries.
Carver said everyone had a purpose in life, and John Luke fulfilled his by donating his organs to four people, including another 6-year-old boy. She said she hopes those people will come to know Jesus Christ and that her son’s legacy and memory will live on through them and the efforts made by the foundation. However, she said they wanted to honor God above all.
“God’s been good to us,” she said. “He’s not forgotten us… We want to bless other people because we’ve been so blessed. He let us have John Luke for six years… We just want to share how good [God] is even in the hardest times of your life.”
Donations to the John Luke Carver Homes of Hope Foundation can be made at inthemidsthonduras.org/donations, PayPal.me/inthemidsthonduras, Venmo @inthemidsthonduras or by mail at Bethlehem Baptist Church, C/O In the Midst 5850 Sardis Rd., Boaz, AL 35956. If sending a check, include Homes of Hope in the memo line.
