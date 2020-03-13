In a few weeks, I’m going to Kentucky to see the ark. If we are still getting rain then like we have so far this year, I’m going to ask if I can bring the ark back with me. It rained for 40 days when Noah built his ark. I think we may be close!
Someone at a writer’s conference once told us we should never write about the weather unless we are weathermen. Well, I’m not a weatherman, so I’m not going to write about the weather – I’m just going to write about the rain!
I’m not sure if we should write newspaper columns about rain or not, but songwriters sure do. Have you ever noticed how many songs there are about rain? Country singer Gary Allan even had a song that’s titled, “Songs About Rain.” He also sang “Every Storm Runs out of Rain.” We certainly don’t want to run out of rain.
I guess because we’ve had so much rain, it made me think about all those old songs about rain. John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival sang, “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” He’s also the same guy who wanted to know, “Who’ll Stop the Rain?” Yes, Mr. Fogerty, we have seen the rain. I do know who will stop it, I just don’t know when. The Beatles sang, “Here Comes the Sun.” We can pray that the sun will come again.
Rain seems to affect our emotions. There was a song called, “Here Comes That Rainy Day Feeling Again.” A band called The Back sang they were, “Only Happy When it Rains.” Gene Kelly must have liked the wet stuff because he was “Singing in the Rain.” Eddie Rabbit “Loved a Rainy Night.” They would all certainly be happy these days, but if “Rainy Days and Mondays Always Get You Down,” like Karen Carpenter sang, then you are one depressed puppy. The Temptations sang, “How I Wish it Would Rain.” Their wish has come true. Albert Hammond sang, “It Never Rains in Southern California.” I’m beginning to wonder if the rain will ever stop in Alabama. Benton Brooks said it was, “A Rainy Night in Georgia,” and Elvis sang about “Kentucky Rain” that kept pouring down. B.J. Thomas sang, “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.” James Taylor had seen “Fire and Rain.” Willie Nelson had “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.” Barry Manilow “Made it Through the Rain.” Keith Whitley was “No Stranger to the Rain.” Neither are we, Mr. Whitley.
Country singer Luke Bryan sang, “Rain is a Good Thing.” While I don’t agree with the reasons Mr. Bryan gave, I do agree that rain is a good thing.
Mark Twain used to say, “Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” Obviously, complaining about the rain doesn’t do anything about it because I’ve heard quite a bit of complaining. I may have even done some of it myself. I’ve never been one who necessarily loved a rainy day. My mother used to scold me for complaining about rain. She said, “Son, that’s God’s business, not yours.” I don’t always understand why it comes when it does, but Mama was exactly right, I’m not the one in charge of that department.
Bill King is an author, musician and native of Rainsville. Visit brobillybob.com for more.
