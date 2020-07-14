Convicted Marshall County murderer Daniel Miner will go before the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles this week.
Miner, 43, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on a murder charge for his role in the shooting death of Edward Lee Williams during a 1993 robbery in Marshall County.
Williams was shot to death in his home while Miner was stealing guns, ammunition, cash and compact discs.
Although he was indicted on three counts of capital murder (two counts during a robbery and one count during a burglary), Miner pleaded guilty to a single count of murder and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in 1994.
Court records also indicate Miner picked up an additional felony conviction in Limestone County in 2002 for promoting prison contraband.
Miner will have to overcome repercussions from an escape he made in February to secure parole.
Miner escaped from the Childersburg Community Based Facility and Community Work Center on Feb. 20.
Miner’s escape was discovered during a headcount when his bed was found empty.
The Childersburg center is a minimum-security facility where inmates are sent to take pkace in various work-release programs.
Miner had been given a “minimum out” custody level, which allowed him to take part in such programs while under constant supervision, as he was seen as not posing a significant threat.
He was recaptured five days later in a home on Pitts Road in Falkville in Morgan County.
At the time of his recapture, investigators planned to piece together how he escaped from the Department of Corrections’ watch to end up 116 miles away.
The convicted murderer was being held at a work release facility, but he never had a job assignment because he wasn’t eligible for one.
“Investigators will continue to see what brought him to this residence and any acts that took place prior to this as well as anything that happened,” Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
“We would assume additional charges would come from that in addition to the escape charges and life sentences he was already facing.”
