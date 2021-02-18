For three quarters, the Guntersville Lady Wildcats gave Birmingham-Carver and their Division 1 committed star all they could handle and more.
But in the end, the Wildcats dropped a 64-49 decision to host Carver, one of the top teams in the state regardless of class, and many's pick to be the eventual 5A girls champion.
The game was a back-and-forth affair for three quarters before Carver took control down the stretch.
The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 13-8 lead as the the first quarter wound down, but that's when the game started to heat up. Carver answered with 10-straight points across the end of the first and start of the second to take an 18-13 lead, but Guntersville was up to the task, responding with a 14-8 surge of their own to close out the half, taking a narrow 27-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Wildcats continued to hold a narrow, eventually taking a two-point lead to the fourth quarter before Carver found its offensive rhythm to pull out the win.
Jayden Watkins led the Wildcats with 20 points in a losing effort, while Ivey Marsh added 11 for Guntersville.
Central Arkansas commit Randrea Wright scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Rams, who advance to next week Monday's regional final at Jacksonville State.
The loss ends what was one of the biggest turnarounds in the state this season, with first-year coach Kenny Hill taking the Wildcats from four wins last year, to a 23-7 mark, and an area regular season and tournament title.
