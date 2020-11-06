This is an opinion column.
Fraud is practically guaranteed wherever there is massive incentive to cheat and little chance of getting caught. It can be hard enough to parse the politicking, media lies and bogus polling during a typical election, but add in a new voting system most states were ill-equipped to handle and an increasingly irrational hatred for the current president, and you get the mess we find ourselves in now almost a week after Election Day.
If voter fraud had never occurred before, was never even thought of in the past, the primordial mess of this election has provided the perfect conditions for it to spontaneously arise.
For months, both Democrats and Republicans have been sowing distrust in the election process, with one side saying they’re willing to do anything to oust the Orange Man, while the other warned that universal mail-in voting would provide ample opportunity for skulduggery.
I’m sure by now you’ve seen the videos and images of suspected cheating and voter fraud. Donald Trump has filed lawsuits in battleground states such as Nevada alleging a concerning number of votes cast there were by non-residents and the dead.
Other claims of ballot harvesting, forging, trashing, fabricating, from Georgia, Pennsylvania, et al. are bolstered by the fact that it’s taking them so darn long to count the votes, possibly because they keep finding new stashes everywhere.
Many of the fraud claims have been debunked. In fact, at this point, I would say you should distrust any news about the election, be it cheating or claims of victory, until the lawsuits are settled and investigations resolved.
If we grant that everything thus far has probably been above board, that no one has even thought of cheating, then the Trump administration still has the right, and is right, to file various lawsuits and challenge every late vote it can.
I realize it’s a thing, for whatever reason, for news outlets and pollsters to “call” elections before the ballots are verified and electoral votes cast, but so much can and probably will happen between whomever the corporate media decides is the next president and who is sworn in in January.
Daniel Taylor is the news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
