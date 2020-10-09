The Crossville Fire Department is planning a memorial 5K run/walk to honor two fallen firemen, Adam “Cody” Renfroe and Kole Richards, who were killed in the line of duty.
Crossville firefighter Dusty Darnell said the event would be held Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at 7:30 a.m. with registration followed by the 5K at 8. The entry fee is $20 per person.
“The 5K is in honor of Cody and Kole, our fallen brothers,” Darnell said. “We would like everyone to come out and join us and participate in the walk/run of life of these two firefighters.”
The race will begin at the fire department located at 14521 Alabama Highway 68. From there, runners and walkers will go down Hayes Gap Road, around the loop to Union Grove Road and end back at the department.
The winner of each of the six age groups — 14 years old and under, 15-25, 26-35, 49-59, 60 and older — will be given a prize, he said.
The proceeds from the event will go toward maintaining and purchasing new equipment for the department. There will also be a “Game Day Chicken BBQ” sale that same day for $8 per plate, which will include a chicken quarter, two sides and a roll, Darnell said.
Adam “Cody“ Renfroe
Renfroe served as a volunteer firefighter with the Crossville for 2 years. His last call was on Oct. 29, 2008, when he went into a burning building to rescue an elderly lady and didn’t make it out alive. He was 24 years old.
Darnell said the department has kept Renfroe’s memory alive with its annual car show — Renfroe was a hot rod enthusiast — which had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19. The Town of Crossville has also declared April 18 “Cody Renfroe Celebration of Life Day.”
Kole Richards
Kole Richards had been with the department for six years when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 59 South while out on a service call changing a flat tire last September. He was 28 years old.
Named Crossville’s “Firefighter of the Year” in 2016, Richards left behind a loving family and community of friends.
