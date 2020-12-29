Behind four players in double figures, the Sardis Lady Lions held off Section, 64-62, on Tuesday afternoon at the Sylvania Invitational Tournament, evening their record at 7-7 on the season.
Sardis were led by Kytha Edwards and Lily Underwood, who each netted 16 points in the win, while Jayda Lacks added 11, and Adelyn Ellis chipped in with 10.
Section were led by Jennifer Vega’s game-high 19 points in defeat, with Savannah White scoring 15, and Madison Armstrong added 14.
Sardis also played on Monday night against North Sand Mountain, dropping a 60-59 decision. Stats from Monday's game were not available.
Sardis will wrap-up play at the tournament on Wednesday when they will play host Sylvania.
