The Municipal Utilities Board of Albertville has a new face among its board members, one many locals might recognize.
Kasey Culbert is the first woman as well as one of the youngest member ever to serve on the board, a distinction she said she is proud of. However, she believes it’s her personal experience, education and beliefs that will make her an asset.
“I was honored and honestly, surprised, to be considered since there are so many in our community with the ability to serve MUB well,” Culbert told The Reporter. “... I think involving different perspectives is important on any board. Sure, being female brings some new perspective, and I’m honored to be the first. But more than that I think my humble upbringing, my experience, my view of our community, and my can-do attitude affects my perspective the most.”
Officially appointed to the board by the Albertville City Council on Feb. 15, Culbert will be completing the term of former MUB member Jim Gentry, who died Jan. 4. She joins Board Chairman Paul McAbee and Harold Chitwood in overseeing the MUB organization.
“[Gentry] served with distinction and honor and we are saddened by his passing and will miss his presence on the Board. His example of commitment, dedication and service to the community and to MUB is one I hope to model.”
A life-long resident of Albertville, Culbert said growing up with three sisters and a single mom taught her about character and the importance of a strong work ethic.
“I come from a big, loving family with lots of aunts, uncles and cousins, so my childhood, although tough in many ways, was loving and involved many summers at my grandparents’ and Uncle Reg’s house swimming and having a good time with my family,” she said.
She graduated from Albertville High School in 2004 and earned a degree in communication studies from Auburn University after attending Snead State Community College. She now uses her skills to manage the marketing program for Citizens Bank & Trust in North Alabama as Associate Vice President of Marketing.
When she’s not working, she likes to volunteer at LifePoint Church and in the community as well as spend time with her husband, Adam Culbert, who is an ADA at the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, and two-year-old son, Sam.
“It’s no secret that I’m a proud advocate for Albertville and honored to have this opportunity to serve on the MUB Board,” she said. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the City of Albertville, providing power, water and wastewater services to our community.”
