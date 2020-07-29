On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued her 15th supplemental emergency proclamation, which extended the current safer-at-home order through Aug. 31.
The mask mandate will remain in effect as well and will be extended to cover teachers and students from second grade and up as classes resume on campuses across the state.
“[Teachers and students] will now be required to wear masks whenever practical from second grade to college,” Ivey said. “While no one likes having to wear a mask, I believe we are making progress in this area.”
Ivey emphasized the importance of getting students back in the classroom and encouraged those districts opening for virtual learning only to transition to traditional, in-person learning as soon as possible.
“We must remain vigilant if we’re going to get our kids back in schools and keep our economy open,” she continued. “Wearing a mask can’t hurt but can only help. It’s a way to protect yourself as well as others you work with, care about and even love.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state had a total of 81,572 cases of COVID-19 with 1,489 confirmed deaths as of Wednesday.
“I think there’s a question as to whether we maybe are flattening out a little bit over the past three or four days, although I think it’s a little early to say that,” Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer, said.
Though he said the increasing number of cases is concerning, hospitals are handling the “surge,” and neither he nor Ivey felt the need to issue any added restrictions to businesses. They both encouraged everyone to follow the safer-at-home guidelines and mask mandate.
“Alabamians, I thank you for your understanding, for your patience, for your support and for your willingness to help us get through these difficult days,” Ivey said. “We’re in this[together].”
